Ray Dalio: AI Stocks Are In Bubble Territory, But The Real Danger Isn't What Investors Expect

Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio says what many investors have been whispering out loud: markets are in a bubble, fueled by speculative wealth pouring into AI names like Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) . But his warning about what actually pops bubbles should give even the most committed bulls pause.

Dalio, in a CNBC Interview last week, deployed his bubble indicator—which tracks market conditions dating back to 1900—to estimate that markets are currently “about 80% into a bubble” compared to the full saturation levels seen during the 1929 crash and the 2000 dot-com collapse.

The Cash Crunch That Bursts Bubbles

Here’s where Dalio’s analysis gets particularly relevant for retail investors: bubbles don’t burst because companies have poor long-term prospects. They burst because of sudden, systemic needs for cash.

“Bubbles burst because of the need for cash,” Dalio told CNBC. The fundamental problem is that paper wealth can’t pay bills. To get actual money, investors must “sell wealth in order to get cash” to cover expenses or obligations.

The classic trigger is monetary policy tightening, but Dalio highlighted another potential catalyst that’s especially timely given current political proposals: wealth taxes. Such taxes can force asset sales among concentrated holders, creating the liquidity crisis that deflates valuations regardless of underlying fundamentals.

“Wealth taxes as a political catalyst can force sales of assets,” Dalio said.

Who’s Holding the Bag Matters Most

Dalio’s framework distinguishes between “strong hands” and “weak hands”—and this distinction could determine whether you survive the inevitable correction.

“Weak hands” are retail investors or the leveraged public who pile into concentrated positions when everyone is bullish. When this group is leveraged and “all united” on the same trade, it creates the conditions for a cascade of forced selling.

“Strong hands,” by contrast, are investors who “primarily invest their own money” without relying on borrowed capital or public leverage.

The current bubble involves extreme wealth concentration in “a small percentage of the economy” and “a small percentage of the American population,” often held in leveraged ways. This concentration makes markets particularly vulnerable to any catalyst that forces simultaneous selling.

Don’t Sell Just Because There’s a Bubble

Despite identifying clear bubble conditions, Dalio offered nuanced advice that contradicts simple “sell everything” narratives.

“Don’t sell just because there’s a bubble,” Dalio told CNBC.

He pointed to historical precedent: even after Merill Lynch co-founder Charles Merrill warned about the 1929 bubble, markets continued rising significantly before the eventual crash.

The real danger isn’t immediate collapse—it’s the return profile ahead. Dalio’s correlations suggest that when markets reach this territory, investors should expect “very low returns” over the next decade.

The Unsustainable Valuation Problem

Dalio defines a bubble as an “unsustained set of circumstances” marked by “unsustained buying” and “unsustained valuation.” He uses AI stocks as the prime example: companies with trillion-dollar valuations trading at high multiples, creating massive paper wealth that exists only as long as buyers keep arriving.

When asked about vendor financing arrangements—where tech companies take equity stakes in clients who then commit to buying their products—Dalio dismissed these as “an issue, but not the main issue.” The primary concern remains “who owns the stock” and whether those hands are leveraged and weak.

For investors navigating this environment, Dalio’s message is clear: the bubble’s existence doesn’t mandate an immediate exit, but it does demand realistic expectations about future returns and extreme caution about leverage and concentration.

Image: Shutterstock