Gen Z Can't Rely On 'I Can Work Hard,' Says Jamie Dimon — AI Is Rewriting The Rules For $62K Jobs And First-Time Home Buyers

The belief that effort alone can secure a stable future is fading as artificial intelligence reshapes how Gen Z enters work and housing markets.

That shift is already visible, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon told CNN recently. He said past generations could build stable lives through consistent labor, even without advanced education, but today's workers face different conditions, from rising living costs to rapid changes driven by technology.

"When you graduate, whether it's high school, community college or college, you need the skills to get the job," Dimon said.

"It's not enough anymore to say, ‘I can work hard.' In the old days, you could be in 10th grade, go get a factory [job] in Detroit, and eventually you could afford a family, a home, a car and that may not be true anymore."

Skills Are Now The Defining Factor

The housing market offers one of the strongest signs of the shift. A measure from the National Association of Realtors' Housing Affordability Index fell to 97.4 in Q2, according to the trade group, indicating that typical families may no longer earn enough to qualify for a mortgage on a median-priced home.

Cost pressures extend beyond housing. Tuition, school fees, and childcare costs across average U.S. cities rose from an index level of 100 in 1983 to 897 by September, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

Dimon said these conditions make technical skills more valuable than they were in earlier decades. He said AI and coding are areas "we know we need the skills," adding that industry training courses provide fast, accessible routes into stable jobs.

Twenty-four percent of workers ages 18 to 34 are "very worried" that AI will replace their job within the next two years, while only 10% of workers ages 55 and older reported the same level of concern, according to research published by Deutsche Bank in September.

New Job Markets Are Taking Shape

Government projections reflect the shift toward specialized roles. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that wind turbine service technicians will see employment grow about 50% from 2024 to 2034, with a median annual pay around $62,580, and entry typically requires a postsecondary certificate rather than a four-year degree.

Solar photovoltaic installer jobs are expected to increase about 42% over the same period, with median pay near $51,860 and typical entry through a high school diploma plus on-the-job training.

Dimon said these examples show why workers must build targeted abilities rather than depend on general labor. He said emerging markets tied to infrastructure, energy and advanced computing need hands-on expertise that technology cannot easily replace.

Companies expanding AI operations, including data centers and advanced processing facilities, depend on skilled workers across multiple trades to meet rising demand.

