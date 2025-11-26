Entrepreneur Reveals How He Earns $40K/Month From Manufacturing Without Staff Or Warehouses: 'We Are Living Proof That It Is Possible To Do This'

Damian earns $40,000 per month by manufacturing open-source MicroRacers from his house. He doesn't have a factory or any staff outside of his supportive family, and he shared how he built the company and makes it work in a small space on his "StuckAtPrototype" YouTube channel.

"We are living proof that it is possible to do this," Damian said in the video.

The MicroRacer uses Mario Kart dynamics to speed up on boosts and swerve out of control when it hits obstacles.

Starting The Manufacturing Line At Home

Damian started manufacturing MicroRacers from his house, which allowed him to save a lot of startup costs. The costs of renting a factory and having multiple workers can hurt profit margins considerably, and it could have made the business financially insolvent very quickly.

"When you’re starting out, budgets are going to be tight and factories, well, they charge an arm and a leg," he said on "StuckAtPrototype." "Plus, usually they want monthly minimums."

However, he is still manufacturing at home despite bringing in $40,000 per month. This decision lets him further optimize the product in real-time and fix issues on-site quickly.

"It will save me thousands of hours down the line," he said. "It's just how it works."

How The MicroRacer Became Successful

Damian's MicroRacer went viral in 2024 after he shared videos of the product on YouTube and GitHub. He built on that momentum with a second wave in June that attracted more customers.

However, it took multiple years to reach this point, and things looked bleak along the way. Damian said that he previously launched a failed Kickstarter campaign in 2019. Instead of giving crowdfunding a second shot, he open-sourced his improved product on GitHub.

When Damian discussed how he made it through the ups and downs, he was quick to bring up his family.

"Having a supportive family is actually probably one of the most important things in this whole entire adventure,” he said.

The Drawbacks Of Manufacturing At Home

Manufacturing at home has helped Damian save thousands of dollars each month, and he also gets to enhance the product much quicker than if it was at a factory. However, he told viewers about the drawbacks, so they know what to expect if they want to manufacture products from home.

"The thing that you’re going to run into at home, manufacturing at home, is that you have to put away all your manufacturing line and actually still live here," he said on "StuckAtPrototype." "I think this is the biggest drawback of manufacturing at home."

He also added that manufacturing takes up a lot of space. You'll need enough unused space in your home to make it work.

"The amount of boxes and the amount of stuff," he said. "My goodness."

Image: Shutterstock