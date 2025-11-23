Elon Musk Backs El Salvador's Bitcoin-Supporting President On 'Tough' Prison System As Crime Deterrent, Says 'It Is the Only Way'

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk backed on Sunday El Salvador President Nayib Bukele’s view that strong law enforcement and a well-managed prison system are key to reducing crime.

Musk Agrees With Bukele On Incarceration

In an X post, Bukele challenged the view that imprisonment fails to curb crime.

“A strong police force and a tough, well-managed prison system are the necessary first steps in transforming a hellscape into a safe, high-trust society,” he argued.

Musk, who previously backed some of Bukele’s policies, agreed again, saying, “It is the only way.”

See Also: Elon Musk’s Ex-Wife Shared Insights Into Their Tumultuous Marriage

Prison Situation ‘Alarming,’ Says Human Rights Group

These arguments come in the wake of allegations against Bukele and other El Salvadoran officials for the alleged abuse of prisoners.

According to Amnesty International, the country’s prison situation is “alarming,” characterized by prolonged solitary confinement, extreme overcrowding, lack of timely medical care and systematic torture.

Earlier this year, Venezuelan authorities initiated an inquiry to probe alleged human rights violations of detained Venezuelans, including sexual abuse and beatings. Bukele denied the accusations.

Notably, President Donald Trump thanked Bukele in April for accepting custody of individuals identified as criminals by the U.S. administration.

Bukele’s Admin Claims Homicides Down By 90%

Meanwhile, the number of homicides in El Salvador has dropped more than 90% since Bukele took office, with 2024 closing at a record low, reported AP, citing government figures.

El Salvador, under Bukele, has also made headlines because of its pioneering embrace of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). The country adopted the digital asset as a legal tender in 2021.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Photo Agency on Shutterstock.com