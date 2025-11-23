AI Fever Hits High-Income Consumers — But Not The Rest Of America

High-income Americans are adopting artificial intelligence at a rapid pace, while lower-earning households remain focused on more traditional, value-oriented brands. The divide points to a widening gap in how different income groups interact with emerging technology.

AI Tools Surge Among Wealthier Consumers

Google's Gemini and OpenAI's ChatGPT were the two fastest-growing brands this year among consumers earning more than $100,000 a year, according to Morning Consult. The report measured interest in these tools by purchasing intent, which jumped sharply from the first quarter to the third quarter.

Brand awareness among this income group also skyrocketed. Gemini, for example, rose from 62% awareness early in the year to 78% by the third quarter. ChatGPT remains the most well-known AI tool, with 89% familiarity among high-income consumers.

Growth in AI interest has been steady for years but became "explosive" in this year within wealthier demographics, Morning Consult Senior Director of Audience Development Bobby Blanchard told Axios.

The data from Morning Consult shows that higher-income Americans are now leading the pack in overall AI adoption, with 42% considering the use of major chatbots — and that share has grown by more than 13 points this year.

Lower-Income Households Focus On Value, Not AI

For households earning under six figures, AI barely registers among the fastest-growing brands. Instead, consumers are prioritizing products and services tied to affordability or everyday needs.

Among earners making between $50,000 and $99,999, the fastest-growing brands include DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) , MTV, Tostitos, and Fruit of the Loom, according to Morning Consult. For those earning less than $50,000, brands such as Discount Tire, Great Value French Fried Potatoes, Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) , and Sargento lead the list.

This contrast highlights a clear economic divide: higher-income consumers are experimenting with emerging technology, while lower-income households are concentrating on essentials and cost-effective purchases. AI tools may still be gaining traction across all groups, but the momentum is strongest among those with more disposable income.

White-Collar Workers Are Driving AI Growth

Income isn't the only dividing line. Morning Consult also says that AI adoption is growing fastest in white-collar industries — such as technology, finance, and professional services — where AI tools are often encouraged or directly integrated into daily workflows.

Blue-collar workers are showing increasing interest as well, particularly in manufacturing and construction. However, adoption is rising more slowly among this group, partly because employers in these fields are not pushing AI tools as aggressively.

Why High-Earning Roles Are Most Exposed To AI

Research from MIT Sloan School of Management adds more context. High-paying jobs tend to involve tasks like information processing and analysis — areas where AI performs well. As a result, these roles are more exposed to AI tools, though that doesn't necessarily mean job losses.

MIT Sloan found that when AI automates only a portion of a job's responsibilities, companies often grow faster and increase hiring. In fact, workers in highly exposed, high-wage roles saw their employment share rise by about 3% over five years. Firms using AI extensively also experienced higher sales and employment growth.

A Growing Divide To Watch

AI adoption continues to rise nationwide, but wealthier Americans are clearly out in front. Whether this gap narrows as AI tools become more accessible — or widens as new, more powerful tools emerge — remains an open question.

For now, AI fever remains strongest at the top of the income ladder, while much of the country focuses on affordability and everyday needs.

Image: Shutterstock