Former Microsoft Executive Launches $250 Eyewear Brand For Girls After Daughter's Vision Crisis At Age 4

A former Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) executive has launched a children’s eyewear company after her daughter received a vision diagnosis at 4 years old that revealed multiple eye coordination problems.

Hayley Martin founded Once Upon a Charm, a Seattle-based startup selling prescription glasses designed specifically for girls between the ages of 4 and 9. The frames retail at $250 per pair and feature a patent-pending system allowing wearers to attach decorative charms to the temples.

Martin developed the business concept following her daughter’s comprehensive eye examination, which identified challenges with depth perception, eye teaming abilities, and visual tracking. The child received vision therapy before entering kindergarten, according to Martin.

The brand launch comes amid what health professionals describe as widespread under-detection of pediatric vision conditions. According to the National Center for Children's Vision and Eye Health, 1 in 4 children has an undiagnosed vision problem.

Children with untreated vision issues frequently receive misdiagnoses suggesting ADHD, learning disabilities, or behavioral disorders, Once Upon a Charm brand ambassador and Optometrist Katie Hash said in the company's statement.

“Vision is more than just seeing clearly, it’s how the eyes and the brain work together – and these skills are developed,” Hash said. “The key to avoiding vision problems that could impact a child’s performance in school and sports is early identification and intervention.”

The company aims to raise awareness about the importance of comprehensive pediatric eye examinations.

Founder Turns Daughter's School Experience Into New Eyewear Concept

Martin created the eyewear line after observing her daughter face ridicule from classmates about wearing glasses. The child began leaving her frames in her backpack rather than wearing them following teasing incidents at school.

“Kids often leave their glasses in their backpacks, or ‘forget’ to wear them, because they don’t like how they look in them,” Martin said in the company's statement. “Many of the frames we saw while choosing glasses for my daughter were barely scaled-down adult styles that were too overwhelming for a child’s features.”

Martin said a teasing incident at school prompted her mission to redesign children’s eyewear. “That moment broke my heart and sparked my mission to reimagine glasses so beautiful, even girls who don’t need them would wish they did."

Girls' Eyewear With Custom Charms And E.U.-Level Safety Standards

The frames include two sets of interchangeable charms with each purchase. Each charm design originates from sketches by Martin and receives individual hand painting.

Martin selected manufacturing standards exceeding U.S. regulations by adhering to E.U. material requirements. “The European Union has stricter material standards than the U.S.,” Martin said in the company's statement. “We chose to meet those rigorous guidelines because I insist our products are not only beautiful, but so safe that I’d feel confident putting them on my own child.”

The launch collection includes three frame styles named Fairy Whispers, Mermaid Wishes, and Whimsical Wonders, according to the company's website. Charm designs feature themes including ballet dancers, cupcakes, puppies, mermaids, and snowflakes. Each frame purchase includes a storage case and a cleaning cloth, and additional charms sell separately at $28 per pair.

Once Upon a Charm said it operates with dual objectives of creating eyewear that children willingly wear and helping families identify vision challenges before academic difficulties develop.

Image: Shutterstock