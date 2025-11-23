Mark Cuban Says AI-Skilled Kids Will 'Be Best Equipped To Lead' — Teachers Agree, But Fear Critical Thinking Could Decline

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban says the students who embrace artificial intelligence today will be the ones leading tomorrow's workforce. Many educators agree, though their optimism is tempered by concerns about how heavily students may come to rely on the technology.

Cuban: AI Skills Will Give Students An Edge

Cuban has been vocal about the importance of learning AI early.

"Students who use AI will produce better, more creative work and gain a collaborative relationship with technology that's needed in the future workplace," he recently told CNBC. "Students who use AI will be best equipped to lead."

Cuban says that becoming comfortable with AI tools now could translate to more career opportunities later. But he also said that success won't come from simply letting AI do the work.

He says the students who stand out are those who use the technology to sharpen — not replace — their critical-thinking skills. According to Cuban, effective AI users learn how to craft strong prompts, question outputs, and evaluate results with a discerning eye.

"AI helps students think bigger," he said, adding that the technology can support decision-making but won't make decisions for them.

Teachers See The Value — And The Risks

Educators across the country share Cuban's belief that AI literacy is becoming essential. About 88% of U.S. public middle and high school teachers said AI skills are important for future student success, according to Samsung's Solve for Tomorrow 2025 AI Readiness survey. A separate Samsung survey found that 96% of teachers believe AI will be embedded in education within the next decade.

However, many also worry about downsides. In the AI Readiness survey, 81% of teachers said they fear AI could weaken students' critical-thinking abilities if used too heavily. Additional concerns include plagiarism, misinformation, and reduced face-to-face interaction.

Despite these challenges, most teachers surveyed say they are already experimenting with AI tools or exploring ways to integrate them into instruction. Yet access remains a major barrier: 97% report they don't have adequate resources or training to teach AI effectively.

Efforts To Bridge The Resource Gap

To help close that gap, Samsung is expanding its Solve for Tomorrow program, which supports STEM education nationwide. The company plans to deliver $2 million worth of technology and AI training resources to 500 U.S. schools in 2026. Cuban, along with entrepreneur Emma Grede, is partnering with the initiative to promote equitable access to AI learning.

The push comes at a time when more student projects are incorporating AI. Samsung reports that in the 2024–25 school year, 42% of Solve for Tomorrow state-winning projects used AI — up from just 6% two years earlier.

Some Experts See AI as a Teaching Tool

Educators aren't the only ones weighing in. "AI isn't always a crutch — it can also be a coach," said psychologist Angela Duckworth during the University of Pennsylvania's Graduate School of Education commencement in May. She says AI can model strong reasoning and writing, giving students examples to learn from.

Cuban often compares today's AI boom to the early days of the internet — a shift that created entirely new industries and jobs. While teachers worry about over-reliance, most agree that students will need AI skills to thrive in a rapidly changing workplace.

For now, the challenge is ensuring every student has the chance to learn them, and to learn them responsibly.

