Taylor Swift Movie Helped AMC Capture More Than One-Third Of Theater Market Share. 'Thank You, Taylor'

Taylor Swift's promotional film "Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl," a behind-the-scenes film of the singer's 12th studio album, helped AMC Theaters (NYSE:AMC) capture 36% of the domestic movie theater market share in one weekend, AMC CEO Adam Aron said during the company's recent Q3 earnings call.

AMC Theaters typically has 24% market share, according to Aron.

"I say this with all the sincerity I can muster: Thank you, Taylor," he said on the Nov. 5 call. "We are so proud to be a small part of your team."

Don't Miss:

The film was shown in all of AMC's 540 US locations Oct. 3-5, and the company distributed it to other theaters.

Swift and AMC by the numbers

"Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl" generated $50 million in ticket sales, $34 million domestically and $16 million internationally, during its one-weekend release, Aron said. The movie was also No. 1 at the domestic box office that weekend.

"These impressive results speak to the strength of AMC’s innovative distribution abilities," Aron said, "not only bolstering AMC’s results but also contributing to the health of the overall industry."

It's the second time Swift has taken AMC to the box office summit. The concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" was also distributed by AMC in 2023. The movie made $100 million in global sales before its premiere, according to AMC, and also had the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office in its opening weekend.

Trending: 7 Million Gamers Already Trust Gameflip With Their Digital Assets — Now You Can Own a Stake in the Platform

AMC's next steps

AMC has had success with other concert films, including one with Beyoncé, and live broadcast events like sports games. There are plans to expand those types of releases in AMC theaters, Aron said on the earnings call last week.

"We intend to make this pursuit one of our highest priorities for 2026," he said.

There are also plans to evaluate how AMC can best utilize its partnership with Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) . Netflix has released some of its movies in AMC Theaters, including a sing-a-long version of "KPop Demon Hunters" over the Halloween weekend.

See Also: Bill Gates Says Climate Change ‘Needs to Be Solved' — This Award-Winning Building Material Is Tackling It Head-On

"Not surprisingly, given our array of theaters and our loyal customer base," Aron said, "AMC generated more than one-third of all the U.S. theater guests seeing K Pop last weekend."

Talks with Netflix about future projects are "in their infancy," Aron said.

"We do not know yet the ultimate size there can be for this potential cooperation," he said. "But even so…I am highly confident that there is more to come with our two companies working cooperatively together. Stay tuned."

Read Next: Forget Flipping Houses—This Fund Lets You Invest in Home Equity Like Wall Street Does

Image: Shutterstock