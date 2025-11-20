They Followed Every Piece Of Advice, But Still Can't Get Their Grocery Bill Below $900. 'How Do People Only Spend $600?'

Grocery prices have been climbing steadily over the years, and for many households, it’s getting harder to stick to a budget.

As one person recently asked on Reddit: “How do people only spend $600 a month?” Despite cooking from scratch, shopping at Costco and Aldi, and cutting out most extras, the original poster says their grocery bill stubbornly stays around $900.

Even With Meal Planning, Costs Stay High

“When I look at all of these ‘how I spend x amount on groceries a month’ videos, I am doing all of the tips suggested!” the person wrote. Their weekly meal plan includes budget-friendly dishes like saag paneer, grilled cheese, taco night with ground chicken, pasta from pantry staples, and homemade pizza. They also raise chickens for eggs and only buy organic salad greens and coffee. But the total still comes out to around $900, not including many extras.

Snacks, Costco Habits And Protein Portions Add Up

Several commenters pointed to pricey snacks as a hidden drain. “I’m a beef jerky/meat stick fan as well, but those are really expensive snacks (nearly $2/snack),” one person wrote. “So two adults eating a few of those a week can be a significant chunk of the budget.”

Another wrote, “Sparkling water, nuts, jerky, cheese. High-value items, and easy to consume in large quantities.”

Others suggested that Costco itself may be part of the problem. “Costco is spendy. Snacks kill my budget there,” one commenter said. “Buying in bulk inspires folks to eat more heavily because of the abundance.”

Protein consumption was another focus. “Your diet sounds protein-heavy, can you focus on stretching your meat by reducing portions and supplementing with things like tofu and lentils?” one person suggested.

Too Much Variety, Not Enough Repetition

The OP said they make a fresh dinner every night with only one designated leftover night, but many commenters recommended a different approach.

“Poor use of money, time and energy,” one person pointed out. “Even if some components are reused, a whole new meal is just so inefficient compared to having leftovers at least the next day.”

Batch cooking, making casseroles, soups, or chili in bulk, and freezing leftovers were common suggestions.

Many commenters speculated that OP’s $900 total may feel high because others simply don’t include everything. “Do those people you're talking to and watching online include household items as you do? Many people don't count that as groceries,” one person pointed out.

The original poster seemed genuinely open to suggestions and thanked users for the feedback. They plan to track receipts more closely and have already identified meat costs as a likely factor.

The crowd’s consensus? $900 a month for two adults isn't unheard of, but cutting that down may take more ingredient overlap, fewer snacks, and avoiding the Costco trap.

