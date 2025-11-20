Mr. Beast Just Dropped an $85 Million Game-Style Theme Park. What We Know About the Attractions Inside

One of YouTube's biggest stars, Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson, is trying his hand at theme parks with a gamified concept that turns visitors into contestants.

Dubbed "Beast Land," the temporary, $85 million park opened in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Nov. 13. Donaldson is promising an experience modeled directly after the high-stakes, custom games from his viral videos.

In a series of posts on X this week, Donaldson detailed the park’s unique attractions. “I didn't want this to be like a typical theme park,” he wrote. “Thought of things from first principles and created games I would love to play!”

“First principles,” a key philosophy of MrBeast, means ignoring how things are usually done and instead breaking a problem down to its basic elements to build a better solution from scratch. It's how he reinvents everything, from YouTube videos to roller coasters.

The heart of Beast Land is its “Beast Arena,” a competition zone featuring original games, Donaldson told his 33.4 million followers on X.

The games, which he revealed with accompanying concept art, include:

Tower Siege, where participants load balls into real catapults and aim for giant 60-foot tubes to earn points

Drop Zone, an elimination where six players stand on trap doors, and the last person to press a light-up button gets dropped

Dungeon Escape, a race through a maze where the fastest participants to escape earn more points

Donaldson wrote that these games, along with others, will allow visitors to accumulate points for what he called the “world's largest prize wall.”

Beast Land will run through Dec. 27 and offer a tiered experience based on tickets, including a $6.67 general admission ticket for casual game viewers versus the premium “Beast Mode+” for those who pay $66 to compete in official challenges for prizes.

When questioned on Twitter about the park’s location in Riyadh, Donaldson said the choice was strategic. “Middle of the world because a majority of my audience is outside America and we have a big Middle Eastern fan base. Wanted to give them a chance to participate!” he wrote.

A community note on the tweet said that MrBeast had signed a deal with the Saudi-funded Riyadh Season earlier this year, making Beast Land a part of that larger event.

The launch of Beast Land is just the latest move in Donaldson’s relentless brand expansion. In October, MrBeast submitted a trademark application for “MrBeast Financial,” a proposed cryptocurrency exchange and payment service.

