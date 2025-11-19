'The Administration Is Finally Admitting The Truth: Tariffs Are Taxes,' Says Fox News Host. 'People Are Suffering From Rising Costs'

Fox News host Jessica Tarlov is calling out the Trump administration over its tariff policies, saying the White House is finally being honest about how those policies are hitting Americans’ wallets.

“The administration is finally admitting the truth: tariffs are taxes, and the American people are suffering from rising costs,” “The Five” co-host wrote in a recent post on X, reacting to the news that the tariffs on beef, coffee, bananas, and tomatoes, among other agricultural imports, are being repealed.

A Rough Stretch For Trump And MAGA

In the same post, she shared a segment of “Fox News Sunday,” in which she pointed out that the economic pain many Americans are feeling is directly tied to President Donald Trump's trade policies. “Well, it’s an admission that the tariffs were taxes, which the argument that the administration has been making since they got into office was, this is going to be a boon for you,” she said. “And the American public is saying, actually, no, I go to the grocery store, and everything is more expensive.”

She argued that the past few weeks have been politically damaging for Trump and the MAGA movement, citing recent election losses, poor economic messaging, and controversial moments in Trump's media appearances. “There were the electoral losses, on top of it the waffling on whether he thinks affordability matters or not,” she said.

Tarlov also took aim at Trump's recent interview with fellow Fox News host Laura Ingraham, saying it featured several “stumbles” that hurt his credibility, including H-1B visas and the Epstein files. In the interview, Trump defended the H-1B visa program, where he rejected the idea that the U.S. already has enough skilled workers.

She suggested that many voters who once supported Trump based on promises of economic relief are now having second thoughts. “You see the base of the party, the Marjorie Taylor Greenes of the world, up to the more moderate folks that signed on because they thought that he was going to give them relief at the grocery store, all saying no to this,” Tarlov said.

According to Tarlov, the economic fallout is already showing up in the polls. “He’s minus 15 on handling the economy at this point,” she said, adding that the recent elections showed voters now trust Democrats more on issues like inflation and affordability. “Democrats proved … that they’re more trusted on who can keep your money in your pocket and maybe even get you some more.”

Image: Shutterstock