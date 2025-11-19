Regular Walmart Shopper Shocked By 'Suddenly Outrageous' Prices Wonders If They're Price Gouging Because Of Tariffs Or A Looming Recession

A longtime Walmart (NYSE:WMT) shopper took to Reddit recently to express disbelief over a wave of steep price increases on groceries and basic goods. In a viral post on r/Frugal, the person wrote, “Last week I went and noticed nearly all my cheap thrills are 25 to 50% higher,” saying that ground beef had doubled to $8 a pound.

Prices Up, Patience Down

The person said she typically shops at Walmart for Great Value eggs, dairy, bread and other essentials. But this time, sticker shock hit hard. “Brand name shampoo/conditioner I purchased that were around $6 are now over $10,” she wrote. A basic orbital sander she had bought for $15 a year ago was now priced at $63. Even cheap clothing was harder to come by, with basic sweatshirts now starting at $25.

In the post, the shopper openly wondered if Walmart was price gouging, writing that the “suddenly outrageous” prices made her question whether tariffs or a looming recession were to blame.

Many commenters shared her frustration, saying Walmart is no longer the affordable fallback it once was. “I used to buy a set of pajamas for about $10.98. Now they are $16.98 to $19.98,” another person said. Others reported seeing price tags removed or replaced with digital tags, which some fear will allow for real-time price hikes.

The discussion quickly turned political and economic, with hundreds of people blaming tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump‘s administration for the rising costs. “Remember when everyone said ‘Tariffs are a tax you’ll pay on the products you buy’… well, here you go,” one commenter wrote.

A Complex Chain Of Costs

In August, Walmart confirmed that tariff pressures are real and rising. “We’ve continued to see our costs increase each week, which we expect will continue into the third and fourth quarters,” CEO Doug McMillon said in the Q2 earnings call. Although the company tried to offset some of the impact, McMillon acknowledged they've had to raise prices on certain items while keeping others steady.

He added that higher-income shoppers are increasingly turning to Walmart for deals, but lower- and middle-income customers are switching or skipping items due to the price increases.

Multiple Reddit users pointed out that even U.S.-made products are tied to global supply chains. “We make products here where I work, from ingredients made here. The machines we use are manufactured in China… and now their parts are much more expensive,” one Redditor said. Another added, “Tariffs also let domestic producers raise prices to match the new cost of imported products.”

Others emphasized that labor shortages, inflation and shipping costs are also playing a role. “Food takes labor. Agriculture workers tend to be non-American. Elections have consequences,” one person wrote. Another claimed their local Walmart had lost staff due to visa revocations: “We lost a bunch of people due to their visas being revoked.”

Some insisted Walmart is simply seizing the moment. “Walmart knows what’s coming and they’re starting to squeeze as hard as they can right now,” one person wrote. Another accused the company of greed: “Corporate profits over people every damned time.”

Still, not everyone agreed the prices were unreasonable. “I still find them cheaper than our local Kroger affiliate,” one person noted. Others pointed to Aldi, Costco and local ethnic markets as better alternatives for savings and quality.

Workarounds and Warnings

Many frugal shoppers are adjusting by switching to ground turkey, buying in bulk, or cooking in batches. Some recommended apps to track local sales or suggested freezing leftovers to avoid food waste. A few said they've cut down to two meals a day or now rely on neighbors for fresh eggs.

As one Redditor summed it up, “Even if the tariffs go away, prices won't go back down.”

Image: Shutterstock