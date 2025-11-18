'The Algorithm Wants Your Soul'—Warner Music-Backed RHEI Launches Made At $29.99 To Save 207 Million Creators From Burnout With AI Dream Team

More than half of the world’s content creators wake up exhausted before they even start working. The constant grind of producing content, responding to comments, and chasing algorithm changes has turned creative passion into a survival game, according to a report from marketing agency Billion Dollar Boy.

RHEI, a Vancouver-based technology company that already supports content operations for Sony Pictures, Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) , and Universal Pictures, described the challenge facing creators with the line "The algorithm wants your soul" as it introduced its enterprise technology to individual users for $29.99 per month.

RHEI launched the Made platform worldwide this month, bringing artificial intelligence agents that handle creative strategy, content production, and audience engagement. The platform serves over 207 million creators who face burnout from juggling multiple roles that pull them away from actual creative work.

"So many creators I talk to are exhausted," RHEI founder and CEO Shahrzad Rafati told Benzinga. "The pressure to do it all, create, edit, post, analyze, and engage, is relentless. Made is our answer to that. We built it on the belief that a creator's energy is finite and sacred, and it should flow into their ideas and their art, not into burnout."

Studio-Grade AI Technology Now Available For Solo Creators

RHEI said its technology supported large entertainment groups long before the public rollout of Made. The company's tools serve more than 7,000 clients across 150 countries, reaching an estimated 600 million viewers each month. Enterprise users working with the managed version of the system reported revenue lifts that ranged from 400% to 1,200% on their channels.

“We’re standing at the edge of a creative renaissance,” Rafati said in the company’s statement. “The question isn’t whether AI will replace creativity, it’s how it will expand it. With Made, we’re not automating art; we’re amplifying the human spirit behind it. Technology should serve imagination, not the other way around. This is about restoring the balance between scale and soul, giving every creator the freedom to dream bigger and create without limits.”

RHEI said it spent over 20 years developing products for creators, studios, and media organizations before debuting the Core subscription tier. Its client list includes Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) , Lionsgate Entertainment (NYSE:LION) , and the PBS.

3 Specialized AI Agents Handle Different Creative Responsibilities On Made

The Core plan gives users access to three AI agents, each focused on a specific challenge creators face. Milo supports creative planning by shaping concepts, studying emerging trends, and preparing titles, thumbnails, plus other metadata that align with the creator's voice, according to RHEI.

Zara works on audience interaction by monitoring sentiment, preparing response drafts, and identifying highly engaged viewers. RHEI said that this allows creators to maintain community activity without committing large blocks of time to comment sections, the release explained.

The third AI agent, Amie, oversees communication between creators and the platform by gathering feature suggestions and technical reports. Future updates will introduce more agents covering tasks tied to production, distribution, rights processes, and broader strategic insights.

Platform Learns Creator Voice And Audience Patterns Over Time

Made learns each creator's style and tone while supplying ideas and suggestions through automated prompts. The tool begins operating as soon as it reviews existing posts and audience activity, with accuracy increasing over time as usage grows, according to RHEI.

The company reported that its enterprise offerings built with Made technology supported the creation of large catalogs of content across channels, resulting in billions of views for studio clients. Those programs focused on delivering material aligned with viewer preferences.

"We are not building a better tool; we are building the Agentic Organization of One," Rafati told Benzinga. "Made provides a tireless, perfectly aligned digital C-Suite for the creator. This frees them from the tyranny of scale and logistics, allowing them to focus 100% on the ideas, stories, and imagination that are uniquely theirs."

RHEI also credited the development of the platform to Lewis Ball, who has served as RHEI’s chief strategy and product officer since 2007 and played a central role in the company's enterprise relationships. The company ran a closed beta beginning in February before the platform expanded to global availability this month.

Image: Shutterstock