Robert Kiyosaki Says He Doesn't 'Believe In Giving Poor People Money.' Instead, He Urges Them To Buy Silver

“Rich Dad Poor Dad,” author Robert Kiyosaki has once again sparked conversation online with unrestrained financial advice aimed at those struggling with poverty. In a recent post on X, he said, “While I feel for poor people … I do not believe in giving poor people money.”

Buy Low, Sell High

Kiyosaki used the post to promote silver as an affordable investment, especially compared to assets like Bitcoin. “Most people in the world … even poor people can afford $50 in silver,” he wrote. He predicted silver could climb from $50 to $70, and possibly even $200 an ounce, within a year.

“When silver is $200 an ounce … losers will begin buying,” he warned. “Please do not be [a] loser. Buy when prices are low… Sell when losers are buying.”

The personal finance author said his approach follows his "rich dad's" investment philosophy: “Your profit is made when you buy … not when you sell.”

He contrasted silver with Bitcoin, which he said is now too expensive for most. According to Kiyosaki, he bought his first Bitcoin at $6,000 and now holds at least 100 of them, which he says are worth millions. “If I could not afford a $100k Bitcoin, I would be excited about my precious X prediction of silver going from $50 to $70,” he added.

Kiyosaki backed up his stance with the old saying: “Give a person a fish… you feed them for a day. Teach a person to fish… you feed them for life.”

More Tough Love

The author shared his philosophy in other posts from earlier this year, warning that poor people often break what he calls the “two most important laws of money.”

He cited Gresham's Law: “When bad money enters a system … good money goes into hiding,” using this to justify why he doesn't save U.S. dollars. Instead, he saves “real money” like gold, silver, and Bitcoin.

He also pointed to Metcalfe's Law, which values the power of networks. According to Kiyosaki, rich people invest in strong networks like Bitcoin or McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) , while poor people often operate alone, like a single-truck delivery service.

Even while delivering hard truths, Kiyosaki has shown sympathy in other posts. After Challenger, Gray & Christmas recently reported that 153,000 Americans are set to be laid off, he urged compassion. “If you know someone who is fired, especially over this holiday season, please be extra kind and generous,” he wrote.

Kiyosaki has long promoted alternative assets and financial education over traditional jobs and saving in cash. Whether people follow his advice or not, his posts continue to spark debate online.

Image: Shutterstock