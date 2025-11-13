With Layoffs Spreading Across Industries, These Careers Are Still 'Doing Fine Right Now'—And Some Are Surprisingly Easy To Get Into

Despite the wave of layoffs and hiring freezes hitting major sectors like tech, not every career path is suffering. A Reddit thread asking people what fields are “doing fine right now” received hundreds of replies; many of them from people currently working and thriving in those industries.

Strong Demand Remains In Trades, Healthcare And Accounting

Accountants were among the most confident responders. One person wrote, “I’m an accountant and I’m doing fine. I was able to cold-quit a job in July and had a new, better one by the end of August.” Others mentioned frequent recruiter calls and multiple job offers during recent job searches.

Don't Miss:

The AI Marketing Platform Backed by Insiders from Google, Meta, and Amazon — Invest at $0.81/Share Before Nov. 20

7 Million Gamers Already Trust Gameflip With Their Digital Assets — Now You Can Own a Stake in the Platform

While younger workers in the field are seeing better results, some cautioned that new grads and applicants over 40 are having a tougher time breaking in.

Civil engineering was another bright spot. Several people noted that infrastructure projects, fueled by federal funding, are keeping engineers and support staff busy.

“My wife will be working on the same interstate expansion/toll road project for the next 10 years,” one person said. Others pointed out that landscape planners and construction firms tied to these projects are also doing well.

Healthcare came up repeatedly. Nurses, occupational therapists, and paramedics all reported steady work, though the job conditions were often described as tough. “Nursing is booming,” one person commented, while another said, “It isn't for the weak.”

Special education teachers and instructors for the visually impaired also described strong demand, with one person saying, “Literally hiring in every state and globally.”

Trending: Bill Gates Says Climate Change ‘Needs to Be Solved' — This Award-Winning Building Material Is Tackling It Head-On

Trades Are Thriving And Often Require No Degree

Skilled trades like plumbing, heating, ventilation and air conditioning, refrigeration, and septic tank service were also frequently mentioned. One person said, “Started this job with absolutely no maintenance experience… started me at $27/hr.” Another added that their dog grooming business has a waitlist and that demand surged during COVID and hasn’t slowed down.

The funeral industry, often overlooked, appears to be wide open. One person who works as a mortician said demand is strong, and another added, “Demand is only going to go up once the boomers really start dying off.”

Several said entry into these trades isn't as hard as people assume. A compounding pharmacy tech reported making $20 per hour with just a high school diploma and some lab experience. Others mentioned certification paths, apprenticeships, and on-the-job training.

Support Roles In Utilities, Insurance And Logistics

Workers in electric utilities and public infrastructure said their jobs felt safe from automation. A commenter noted that many utilities still use outdated systems and are unlikely to be disrupted by AI soon.

See Also: Buffett's Secret to Wealth? Private Real Estate—Get Institutional Access Yourself

Insurance was called “recession-proof” by multiple posters. One explained, “All a bad economy does is make people shop around more for better deals on insurance, which only means you’re probably busier.”

Logistics and trucking also got multiple mentions. Some said roles like FedEx (NYSE:FDX) drivers and heavy-duty vehicle maintenance technicians are in high demand, with strong pay if you’re willing to work long hours or get a commercial driver's license.

Other Fields Still Holding Up

Several other professions showed up repeatedly in the thread: estate law, social work, veterinary medicine, behavioral health, and mechanical repair. One person working as a private caregiver said, “There is a VERY high need for quality care in my area. Many are willing to pay for companionship alone.”

Some were surprised by how resilient pet services have been. “Anything involving pets seems to be doing well,” one person said. Groomers, vet techs, and dog trainers appear to be booked solid in many regions.

Even bartenders chimed in, especially those in retirement-heavy communities. “People will never not drink. It doesn't matter what the economy is doing,” a Florida bartender wrote. “Regardless, people drink, and I will have a job.”

Read Next: Wall Street's $12B Real Estate Manager Is Opening Its Doors to Individual Investors — Without the Crowdfunding Middlemen

Image: Shutterstock