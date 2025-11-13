Billboard Says AI-Generated 'Artists' Now Top the Charts Weekly – Will Spotify Even Do Anything About it?

AI-generated music has secured a foothold on Billboard’s prestigious charts, with at least one AI or AI-assisted artist appearing in each of the past four weeks.

Record Labels Enter Bidding Wars

Among the AI entities making waves is Xania Monet, an AI avatar developed by Mississippi songwriter Telisha “Nikki” Jones using the AI music generator application Suno. Another digital performer, Juno Skye, was created by producer Nguyen Duc Nam and markets itself as an “AI-powered artist.”

Record labels have shown increasing interest in signing nonexistent performers, with Monet reportedly sparking a bidding war among multiple companies last month, says Billboard. Some labels extended offers reaching $3 million for the AI avatar, according to Dexerto.

The digital artist generated attention last month following debuts on multiple Billboard charts with the single “Let Go, Let God,” which has garnered millions of views on YouTube.

Copyright Concerns and New Licensing Deals

Applications like Suno and Udio have faced accusations regarding their AI models allegedly training on copyrighted material belonging to human artists, Reuters reported.

Universal Music Group announced a licensing agreement with Udio late last month. The deal includes the launch of an upcoming AI creation platform and follows the settlement of a copyright lawsuit between the companies.

Udio said on Reddit it would give its users 48 hours starting Nov. 3 to download their songs before the company shifts to the new business model, Ki-Ecke reported. There have been no additional announcements from Udio since Nov. 5, the day its download window expired.

Streaming Platforms Respond

This streak indicates the trend is rapidly gaining momentum in the mainstream music landscape, Billboard says. Music streaming platforms have experienced an influx of AI-generated content, with Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) responding to the surge by announcing new policies designed to protect artists against “spam, impersonation, and deception” on its platform.

The streaming giant has declined to implement a complete prohibition on AI music. Spotify said that “music has always been shaped by technology” and argued that “at its best, AI is unlocking incredible new ways for artists to create music and for listeners to discover it.”

Musicians signed an open letter last year demanding that organizations “cease the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to infringe upon and devalue the rights of human artists.”

AI Expands Into Video Game Development

The video game world also appears to be affected by the rise of AI as developers increasingly incorporate generative artificial intelligence into their production processes, with nearly 20% of games released this year utilizing the technology in some capacity.

Major commercial releases have already incorporated the technology. Blockbuster titles such as “Call of Duty: Black Ops 6” and life simulation game “Inzoi” have utilized AI tools during their creation, though the specific applications remain largely undisclosed.

“Generative AI is used a lot more in commercial game development than people realise, but it’s used in very small ways,” Mike Cook, a game designer and computer science lecturer at King’s College London, told Agence France-Presse.

Dramatic Cost Reductions in Game Asset Creation

The technology has advanced rapidly in recent months. Modern AI tools can now generate complete 3D assets like characters or objects from simple text descriptions, which developers can immediately place into game environments.

Ethan Hu, founder of California-based startup Meshy.ai, which claims more than 5 million users, described the dramatic shift in production costs. “In the past, if you wanted to create a high-quality 3D model, it’s going to take you two weeks and $1,000,” he told AFP. “Now the cost is one minute and $2.”

Image: Shutterstock