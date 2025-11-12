Robert Kiyosaki Says He's Never Been Fired Because He's 'An Entrepreneur, Not An Employee'

“Rich Dad Poor Dad” author Robert Kiyosaki is doubling down on his message that being an entrepreneur is the safest path in today's unstable economy.

Layoffs Surge

In a recent post on X, Kiyosaki reacted to news that executive outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas expects 153,000 American workers to be laid off. “Breaks my heart,” he wrote. “Few events in anyone's life are more painful than being fired.”

But Kiyosaki then contrasted that pain with his own path. “I've never been fired because I am an entrepreneur… Not an employee,” he said. While acknowledging the toll job loss can take on families, he encouraged people to be extra generous to anyone going through it during the holiday season. “If appropriate take them a care package… simply to say ‘I care.'”

Kiyosaki often credits entrepreneurship for his financial independence and resilience. Instead of relying on a paycheck or fearing layoffs, he built businesses and invested in assets that generate cash flow.

‘Old Thinkers Will Be Left Behind’

Kiyosaki has been outspoken about the economic shift he believes is leaving traditional employees at risk. In another recent post on X, he warned that advice like saving money in retirement accounts, getting more education, and working harder is outdated. “Old thinkers will be left behind as the GAP becomes the GRAND CANYON,” he wrote.

He argues that most people today are struggling to make ends meet, keep up with inflation, and hold onto their jobs. His solution? Stop saving in what he calls “fake money” and start building wealth through real assets like “Gold, Silver, Bitcoin, Ethereum.”

According to Kiyosaki, now is the time to create your own startup and think like an owner. He recently singled out Ethereum as a current opportunity, comparing its current price to when Bitcoin was still $4,000. “People who acquire Ethereum today [at] $4,000 will be like the rich who invested in Bitcoin when it was $4,000,” he said.

Entrepreneurship As Protection

Kiyosaki sees entrepreneurship not just as a path to wealth, but as a form of protection. “In the last two years… Millions have lost their jobs. In the next few years… Millions more will lose their jobs,” he wrote earlier this year.

He believes the best way to prepare is to stop depending on job security and instead aim for financial freedom through entrepreneurship. “Turn a bad event to a great opportunity to stop being an employee,” he said.

While not everyone is cut out to run a business, Kiyosaki insists the mindset is what matters most. The goal, he argues, is to stop just getting by and start owning your future.

Image: Shutterstock