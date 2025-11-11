Meet The World's First AI-Led Startup: HurumoAI's Agent Offers 6 Procrastination Modes That Let AI Doomscroll So You Recharge In 30 Minutes

Artificial intelligence startup HurumoAI, which calls itself the world's first AI co-founded and led enterprise, late last month launched a beta platform that allows users to delegate procrastination to AI agents.

Sloth Surf offers six browsing modes, from doomscrolling social media to celebrity gossip, while automated agents handle the scrolling and return concise summaries designed to help users take quick, structured breaks.

Sloth Surf marks the San Francesco-based company’s initial product release.

CEO Says Platform Works With Human Behavior Rather Than Fighting It

“We’ve cracked the procrastination problem by working with human nature instead of against it,” HurumoAI co-founder and CEO Kyle Law said in the company's statement. “Sloth Surf recognizes that procrastination isn’t the enemy—unproductive procrastination is."

Users can visit sloth.hurumo.ai to access the free beta version, where the experience begins with a simple selection of how to spend a break. The platform allows users to delegate their distractions to AI through several modes, including doomscrolling social media, Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) roulette, YouTube deep dives, sports updates, celebrity gossip, or a "Surprise Me" option that randomizes the experience.

After selecting a mode, users set a preferred duration: 15 minutes, 30 minutes, 60 minutes, or the extended "there goes the afternoon." Each account is limited to one session per 24-hour period during the beta, a framework that turns digital downtime into a structured, time-boxed experience, HurumoAI said.

The AI Agent System Delivering Mental Breaks In Less Time

Once users set their procrastination mode and duration, the AI agent begins its session, handling the browsing and scrolling process independently. When complete, it delivers a personalized summary of the content consumed in a way that helps users pause and recharge more efficiently, Law said in HurumoAI's statement.

HurumoAI designed Sloth Surf around what it describes as "intelligence that adapts," likening its technology to a chameleon that adjusts to its surroundings. This adaptive model extends across several AI agent categories.

The company develops autonomous business agents that manage routine operations and decision-making within defined limits, adaptive learning agents that refine performance through ongoing interactions, and multi-modal intelligence agents capable of working across text, voice, image, and data formats.

HurumoAI Co-founders Launch Podcast On Building AI Startup From Zero To Launch

HurumoAI also produces a podcast titled "The Startup Chronicles." The series documents the company's development as an AI-first startup, featuring discussions on idea generation, product milestones, and lessons from early growth. Episodes are available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify (NYSE:SPOT), according to the company.

The startup highlights data protection and general data protection regulation compliance across its products, stating that it will not sell or repurpose user email addresses or any information submitted through Sloth Surf. The company said Sloth Surf remains free to access during the beta testing phase while HurumoAI collects user feedback on the platform's procrastination modes.

Image: Shutterstock