Shaquille O'Neal And Former NBA MVP Allen Iverson Reunite To Rebuild Reebok — And Shaq Says 'I Do Everything But Nothing'

Shaquille O'Neal said he stays involved in Reebok's basketball business without micromanaging as he works with former NBA star Allen Iverson.

O'Neal appeared in New York last month at the premiere of the new three-part docuseries, "Allen Iverson: The Answer," on Prime Video. He told Boardroom that Authentic Brands Group's global retail reach is a "cheat code" for distribution and helps push Reebok back into the basketball spotlight.

Built On Authentic Brands Group's Reach

O'Neal and Iverson lead Reebok Basketball as president and vice president. ABG purchased Reebok from Adidas for up to €2.1 billion ($2.5 billion). The company reported that Reebok's annual retail sales increased from $1.6 billion in 2020 to $5 billion in 2024.

O'Neal described how he approaches leadership. "I do everything but nothing," he told Boardroom. "True leaders don't micromanage. If I'm gonna start a media company, I'll call you. You do all the work, I proofread it, say yes or no, and we move on from there," he added.

Boardroom also reported that his television workload changed after TNT Sports licensed "Inside the NBA" to ESPN under the league's new media rights deal. The show will air on 20 nights before the playoffs and only four times before Christmas.

"It could be worse. It could always be worse," O'Neal said. "So I never complain. I do my job, and we'll see what happens after that."

Investing In Future Talent

Reebok expanded its basketball roster with younger athletes. Last year, the company welcomed high-school guard Dink Pate, who will begin his season in the NBA G-League.

The brand then signed forward Nate Ament, who opens his freshman year at the University of Tennessee and is projected as a top-five NBA Draft pick next year, and added high-school standout Darius Acuff Jr. in May. Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis also joined the roster.

O'Neal told Boardroom that Reebok's basketball category is trending upward, saying, "Ever since we purchased Reebok, we're up. Way up, with Reebok overall."

Angel Reese Sparks Demand

Reebok saw strong consumer interest through Women's National Basketball Association star Angel Reese. According to ABG, she first signed a name, image and likeness partnership with the brand in October 2023 and later agreed to a multiyear extension in October 2024.

Reebok released her first signature shoe, Angel Reese 1, in September, and all sizes sold out within minutes on the brand's website, CBS Sports reported. Reese also remained visible through fashion and media, appearing on the cover of Vogue, the WNBA cover of NBA 2K26, and walked in Victoria's Secret's latest fashion show.

O'Neal told Boardroom he sees similarities between Reese and Iverson, saying she approaches her career her own way.

Image: Shutterstock