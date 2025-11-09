Elon Musk Asks, 'How Cool Would That Be?' As He Outlines His Goal To Let 'Anyone' Move To Mars And Help Build A New Civilization…Even Your Kids

Elon Musk doesn't just want to send astronauts to Mars — he wants to send your kids too. The SpaceX founder, who's spent years trying to make life "multiplanetary," shared an update in May that felt less like a corporate milestone and more like a recruitment video for humanity's next big leap.

In a video posted by SpaceX on X, Musk spoke from Starbase in Texas, laying out what he called a major turning point for the company. "It's important to emphasize that even the rocket that we'll be launching just at the end of this year will be capable of making life multiplanetary," he said.

Then he added what sounded like an open invitation: "Ultimately, anyone who wants to move to Mars and help build a new civilization can do so. Anyone out there. How cool would that be?"

Musk has been teasing this idea for years — that life on Earth shouldn't be confined to one planet. In previous interviews, he's said things like, "We don't want to be a single-planet species," and that building a self-sustaining city on Mars would be one of the most important achievements in human history. He believes humanity's long-term survival depends on spreading out, not staying put.

But the update marked something new — confidence. Musk said the rocket they'll launch by the end of this year could already make life on multiple planets possible. The next step, he stated, is about improving efficiency, cutting costs, and turning the dream into a repeatable process. "Thereafter it's just about continuing to hone the efficiency and capability of the rocket and reduce the cost per ton and reduce the cost per person to Mars," he said.

For context, SpaceX's next-generation Starship is designed to carry up to 100 passengers at a time, with plans for orbital refueling and reusable boosters. The company's roadmap includes uncrewed Mars missions as early as 2026 and the first crewed flights within the next few years after that. Musk's hope is that cheaper, reusable rockets could eventually make the price of moving to Mars comparable to buying a house on Earth.

And he wasn't done making his pitch. "Even if you don't want to do it," he said, "maybe you have a son or daughter who wants to do that or a friend who wants to do it. And I think it would be the best adventure that one could possibly do — to go and help build a new civilization on a new planet."

It's classic Musk — part engineer, part showman, and entirely obsessed with turning science fiction into reality. He's betting the next generation will see Mars not as a fantasy destination but as a fresh start.

Whether you'd ever sign up for that trip or not, Musk's message was simple enough to spark imagination: this isn't just about rockets anymore. It's about rewriting where the story of humanity goes next.

Image: Imagn Images