CrowdStrike, AWS, And Nvidia Launch Third Annual Global Accelerator: 59 Startups Raised $730M – Apply By November 15 For AI Security Boost

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) announced on Monday that it will launch the third annual Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator alongside Amazon Web Services and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) through its Inception program.

The accelerator accepts applications through Nov. 15, with the eight-week program scheduled to run from Jan. 5 through March 3. This marks the first time the program will consider startups from around the world, a change from previous years when participation was more limited.

CrowdStrike's Global Accelerator Helped 59 Startups Raise $730 Million

Since the accelerator’s creation, 59 companies have completed the program, with those graduates collectively securing more than $730 million in funding after finishing, according to CrowdStrike. Several participants also achieved successful exits through acquisitions.

CrowdStrike announced in August that it intends to acquire real-time telemetry infrastructure startup Onum, one of the program’s graduates, while automated remediation platform Remedio won the 2023-2024 cohort and raised funding afterward. Continuous web application testing startup Terra Security took the top spot in the 2024-2025 group and also secured capital following its time in the accelerator, CrowdStrike said.

“Our Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator has quickly become the home for founders who are eager to change the game, redefining how security and AI come together in the cloud,” CrowdStrike Chief Business Officer Daniel Bernard said in the company's statement. “Together with AWS and Nvidia, we’re building a global ecosystem of innovators driving the future of cybersecurity.”

Mentorship, Market Access, And Funding Opportunities For AI Security Startups

Selected startups work directly with leadership teams from CrowdStrike, AWS, and Nvidia throughout the two months, according to CrowdStrike's statement. The program connects founders with cybersecurity investors and technical experts who can help refine products and business strategies.

Participants also get support bringing their solutions to market and opportunities to appear in front of customers through the partner companies’ ecosystems and marketplaces.

The program wraps up with an in-person Demo Day on March 24, at the AWS Startup Loft in San Francisco, CrowdStrike said.

The date falls during the RSA Conference, when thousands of cybersecurity professionals gather in the city. Furthermore, companies with strong presentations can qualify for investment from the CrowdStrike Falcon Fund.

CrowdStrike, AWS, And Nvidia Combine Cloud Scale, AI Power, And Cybersecurity Expertise To Accelerate Startup Growth

Each of CrowdStrike's two partners bring something different to the table.

“Startups are driving innovation across every layer of the cybersecurity stack,” AWS Marketplace Managing Director of Technology Partnerships Chris Grusz said in CrowdStrike's statement. “Together with CrowdStrike and Nvidia, we’re helping founders use the scalability of AWS and the expertise of our partners to accelerate their growth and bring new cloud and AI security solutions to market faster.”

Nvidia focuses its contribution on artificial intelligence capabilities. “Through the Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator, Nvidia, AWS, and CrowdStrike are empowering founders to harness the full potential of accelerated computing and agentic systems to meet the evolving security needs of the modern enterprise,” Nvidia Senior Director of Agentic AI and Cybersecurity Engineering Bartley Richardson said in CrowdStrike's statement.

According to CrowdStrike, Nvidia provides access to its Inception program at no cost. That includes credits for the Nvidia Deep Learning Institute, discounted pricing on certain hardware and software, and time with technical experts who can answer questions as founders build their companies.

Founders can apply through the program website until Nov. 15. The terms and conditions are posted online for anyone considering submitting an application.

