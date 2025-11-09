'People Are Not Okay': Brené Brown Says Instability And AI Upheaval Are Taking A Mental Toll On Workers

Author and researcher Brené Brown says American workers are reaching a breaking point. Between economic uncertainty, political division, and rapid advances in artificial intelligence, many employees are feeling disconnected and overwhelmed — and leaders are struggling to respond.

Workers Are Emotionally Exhausted

"People are emotionally dysregulated, distrustful, and disconnected," Brown said at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit last month in Washington, D.C. She described a workforce still reeling from the pandemic, social unrest, and now, sweeping technological change.

"If you're leading people, you probably know people are not okay," she said, adding that "it is extraordinarily difficult to be brave right now for a lot of different reasons."

Her comments echo growing research showing that mental health challenges are costing workers days — and sometimes weeks — of productivity each year. An estimated 12 billion working days are lost each year globally due to depression and anxiety, according to the World Health Organization. Meanwhile, half of American Gen Z and millennial workers worldwide say they'd accept a pay cut if it meant having an employer who genuinely supported their well-being, according to a recent Roundglass study.

Uncertainty Is Taking Its Toll

Brown says part of the problem is how quickly the world is changing. Economists warn of potential recessions, trade policies continue to shift, and AI is transforming how — and where — people work.

"We are wired for certainty, and we're wired to get to certainty as soon as possible," Brown told Fortune. "And the more uncertainty we're in, the more really hard feedback we get from our bodies."

That sense of instability, she said, has left many workers on edge. And as AI continues to automate more white-collar jobs, anxiety is spreading beyond just frontline industries.

Tech leaders themselves have offered mixed predictions about what comes next. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently said that AI could eventually shorten the workweek to just two to three days, while Amazon founder Jeff Bezos talks about a future where robots handle most human labor. But for now, Brown said, many employees are struggling to adapt to constant disruption without clear direction.

AI Can Also Help Ease Stress — If Used Responsibly

Despite the challenges, some experts believe AI could also improve well-being at work — if implemented carefully. The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business reports that AI tools can make scheduling fairer, automate repetitive tasks, and monitor employee stress levels in real time.

Hospitals, for instance, are using AI-based scheduling systems that reduce administrative time and help staff achieve better work-life balance. Some workplaces are even experimenting with AI-powered wearables that detect stress through voice analysis or heart rate data, allowing managers to step in before burnout occurs.

Still, experts caution that companies must handle employee data ethically and transparently. Privacy concerns, potential bias, and job displacement remain major issues.

Empathy and Trust Will Be Key

For leaders, Brown says, the best path forward involves awareness and empathy. "If you don't understand that the world we're operating in today is built of systems inextricably connected to other systems, and that if you move one Lego piece an inch over here, you've got fallout over here, you're not going to be able to win," she told Fortune.

As technology continues to reshape work, experts agree that caring for employees' mental health — and ensuring AI serves humans rather than replaces them — may be the most important leadership skill of all.

