Home Health AI Startup io Health Secures $2M Seed Funding To Reduce Clinician Turnover By 36% With Smart Layer Technology

Healthcare technology company io Health announced on Oct. 7 that it raised $2 million in seed funding to expand an artificial intelligence platform showing results in clinician retention and documentation accuracy.

The investment round was led by Nina Capital, a venture firm that specializes in health technology with international market potential. The funding arrives as home health agencies face a staffing crisis, according to io Health.

The Los Angeles-based company says its platform has helped early customers reduce clinician turnover by 36% while cutting quality assurance rework by 25%. Those numbers matter in an industry where replacing a single nurse can cost agencies tens of thousands of dollars.

Don't Miss:

Why Home Health Documentation Creates A $150B Problem

The U.S. home health industry represents a vast and expanding market. Grand View Research estimates the sector's value at $162 billion in 2024, with growth expected to reach $381 billion by 2033.

Within this growth, agencies face rising regulatory pressure, narrowing margins, and a tightening labor market that makes recruiting and retaining skilled clinicians increasingly difficult, io Health said.

Documentation remains a major obstacle for home health providers, according to io Health. Errors made during patient assessments often lead to lengthy quality assurance reviews, delaying billing and disrupting cash flow. These documentation issues can also strain operations, increasing administrative workload and slowing care coordination across teams.

Conventional software approaches have forced agencies to either replace their entire electronic medical record systems or put clinicians through extensive retraining programs. Both options add cost and time that many organizations cannot absorb, the company said.

Trending: An EA Co-Founder Shapes This VC Backed Marketplace—Now You Can Invest in Gaming's Next Big Platform

io Health’s AI Platform Cuts Documentation Errors Without Replacing EMR Systems

Founded in 2023 by home health professionals, io Health developed a patent-pending platform designed to streamline this process.

"We designed io Health to address the single biggest lever of improvement: accurate documentation," io Health CEO David Bell said in the company's statement. "Better documentation means less back-office workload, faster billing, and happier clinicians."

The platform integrates directly into an agency's current electronic medical record. It offers clinicians real-time validation, guidance on compliance standards, and educational feedback as they enter data.

According to the company, this model reduces documentation errors, shortens review cycles, and improves overall efficiency without requiring major workflow changes or additional software adoption.

Performance data from early customers, such as Elevate Home Health, prompted Nina Capital to lead the funding round, according to io Health.

"We have seen a significant improvement in accuracy of our functional scores, clinician efficiency, and the QA team's workload," Elevate Home Health President Mark Hunt said in io Health's statement.

See Also: This Jeff Bezos-backed startup will allow you to become a landlord in just 10 minutes, with minimum investments as low as $100.

Platform Eliminates Administrative Burden While Clinicians Stay In Current Systems

io Health plans to allocate its seed funding toward scaling the company's Care Optimized platform for home health and hospice organizations. The system consists of three key tools designed to address recurring documentation challenges, according to the company.

The first, ioAssist, provides real-time validation, compliance guidance, and educational prompts directly at the point of care. The tool also supports the upcoming hospice outcomes and patient evaluation requirements for hospice assessments.

The second, ioIQ, focuses on quality assurance, using automation to help review teams identify documentation that requires additional oversight. The third tool, ioDoc, generates digital patient handbooks automatically, reducing the administrative workload associated with manual document creation.

Among these, io Health said its ioAssist tool serves as the company's flagship solution. It operates within existing electronic medical record systems, allowing clinicians to receive validation and compliance feedback as they work. The platform delivers relevant data instantly, without forcing users to log into another system or alter their documentation process.

Read Next: The ‘ChatGPT of Marketing' Just Opened a $0.81/Share Round — 10,000+ Investors Are Already In

Image: Shutterstock