Jensen Huang's Nvidia Drops Up To $1B On Poolside — This Ex-GitHub Exec's AI Powerhouse Just Quadrupled Its Worth Overnight

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is preparing to write a check for up to $1 billion to Poolside, an AI startup that has managed to quadruple its valuation in just 12 months, according to Bloomberg.

The deal puts Poolside at a $12 billion valuation, up from $3 billion in 2024. Poolside is raising a total of $2 billion, with commitments already exceeding $1 billion, including approximately $700 million from existing investors, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg

Hedge fund Magnetar, known for its asset management business, is also in talks to participate in the funding, Bloomberg reported.

Don't Miss:

Accredited Investors Can Now Tap Into the $36 Trillion Home Equity Market — Without Buying a Single Property

Missed Nvidia and Tesla? RAD Intel Could Be the Next AI Powerhouse — Just $0.81 a Share

Former GitHub Executive Builds $12 Billion AI Empire In Two Years

Former GitHub executive Jason Warner co-founded Poolside in 2023 with Eiso Kant, establishing offices in both the U.S. and Paris.

The company launched its first product, an enterprise software-engineering platform, in 2024. According to Poolside, the system is already being tested in government and defense environments and serves as the foundation for its long-term goal of building artificial general intelligence, a form of AI capable of performing complex tasks across multiple domains.

Poolside's platform integrates AI capabilities across multiple environments, including development tools, terminals, agents, and enterprise applications. Its foundation models operate within customer-controlled security boundaries, either on-premises or in Virtual Private Clouds, so sensitive data remains under client management, according to Poolside's website.

Nvidia's planned investment begins at $500 million and could expand to $1 billion if fundraising goals are achieved, Bloomberg said. The chipmaker was an earlier backer of Poolside, strengthening its ongoing role in the company's growth.

Trending: Wall Street's $12B Real Estate Manager Is Opening Its Doors to Individual Investors — Without the Crowdfunding Middlemen

Nvidia Builds AI Ecosystem While Securing Future Customers

Nvidia, led by CEO Jensen Huang, has become one of the most valuable public companies while expanding a network of AI ventures that could evolve into long-term partners. Poolside is part of that growing ecosystem and intends to allocate a portion of its new funding toward Nvidia's GB300 chips, Bloomberg reported.

Data from PitchBook, cited by Bloomberg, shows Nvidia had invested in 59 AI startups through mid-October, surpassing its total for the previous year. The company also holds stakes in Perplexity AI, an AI search platform, and Figure AI, a robotics developer focused on humanoid systems.

"I'm delighted that AI startups build on Nvidia," Huang said during his keynote at Nvidia's GTC conference on Oct. 28 in San Jose, California, according to media reports. "They do so for several reasons. One, of course, our ecosystem is rich. Our tools work great."

See Also: 7 Million Gamers Already Trust Gameflip With Their Digital Assets — Now You Can Own a Stake in the Platform

Massive Texas Data Center Plans Signal Infrastructure Ambitions

The planned investment aligns with Poolside's Oct. 15 announcement of a partnership with CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) to build one of the largest data centers in the U.S., part of an initiative called "Project Horizon."

The facility, located in West Texas, is expected to deliver 2 gigawatts of capacity, which Bloomberg said is enough to power about 1.5 million homes. The project forms part of Poolside's strategy to combine energy resources, compute capacity, and research operations under one structure.

The company said it is working with local leaders in Pecos County to ensure Project Horizon delivers long-term regional benefits through job creation, infrastructure investment, and workforce training.

Read Next: These five entrepreneurs are worth $223 billion – they all believe in one platform that offers a 7-9% target yield with monthly dividends

Image: Midjourney