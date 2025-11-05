Olas CEO Says Your AI Should Work For You, Not Big Tech — Pearl v1 Launches As The First AI Agent Store Where Users Actually Own Their Agents

Olas, a decentralized platform developing what it calls "the agentic economy," announced on Tuesday the release of Pearl v1, described by Olas as the world's first "AI agent app store." The launch introduces an application designed to merge the accessibility of Web2 technology with the transparency and ownership of Web3 infrastructure, allowing individuals to operate autonomous artificial intelligence agents they fully own and control.

The platform aims to create a new model for AI engagement where users deploy agents that act independently on their behalf. According to Olas, every transaction and action made through these agents can be verified publicly, giving users full visibility and self-custody over their digital activity.

"Centralized infrastructure has achieved global reach and performance, yet this concentration means decisions or faults can strip users of their data and work completely," Software and protocol development firm Valory and Olas founder David Minarsch said in Olas' statement. "This is why ownership is so important. At Olas, we're building towards a future where your AI agents work for you, not for centralized platforms harvesting your data."

Olas Builds Bridge Between Web2 Access And Web3 Transparency Through Decentralized AI Agents

Pearl v1 has been developed as a desktop-native app. Users can sign in using familiar credentials, such as Google or Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and fund their agents through standard payment methods like credit or debit cards. They can then begin operating them immediately without requiring prior knowledge of cryptocurrency, the company said.

Behind the interface, the system uses a combination of smart account technology via Safe, recovery wallets authenticated through Web3Auth, and automated bridging through Transak and Relay. This setup connects everyday convenience with decentralized transparency, allowing users to maintain full self-custody over assets and data, according to Olas.

The platform's structure is built on ownership, curation, and transparency, the company said. Pearl v1's library serves as a marketplace where users browse, install, and configure agents for various functions, from digital-asset management and prediction markets to creative and social-media applications.

According to Olas, this ecosystem helps reduce the fragmentation that currently separates different AI solutions.

Olas said its open-source, audited codebase enables anyone to inspect how each agent functions. Users define their agents' goals through a chat-based "Co-Pilot Mode." Once set up, the agents operate autonomously while executing specific tasks.

Olas' Modius Agent Delivers 150% ROI During Pearl v1 Trials

Before launch, Olas conducted a beta program that tested how agents perform in real-world environments. According to company data, one instance of Modius, a decentralized finance trading agent built on Pearl, delivered more than 150% return on investment in fewer than 150 days during testing.

The company said this performance demonstrates the viability of autonomous agents managing live operations securely and profitably. The new release aims to make that functionality accessible to a broader audience worldwide.

Recent global events, such as large-scale outages affecting cloud-service providers, have drawn attention to the risks of relying on centralized networks. Olas said Pearl's decentralized foundation ensures that its AI agents continue to function even when centralized systems fail.

Founded in 2021, Olas built its ecosystem around the OLAS utility token, which facilitates participation in the platform and coordinates interactions across agent networks.

Image: Shutterstock