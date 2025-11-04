An Entrepreneur Reveals The Blueprint To Earn $10,000 Per Month With Washing And Drying Machines: 'Anywhere There's People, This Business Will Work'

It's possible to earn $10,000 per month with washing and drying machines while working less than 10 hours per week, and entrepreneur Kyler Liston's journey is the proof. He recently spoke with "The Koerner Office Podcast" on how he quickly scaled to a six-figure business that generates passive income and doesn't require much time to maintain.

"Anywhere there's people, this business will work," Liston said.

He built his entire business with Facebook Marketplace and revealed the three steps you can use to build a washing and drying machine rental business in your area.

Don't Miss:

Missed Nvidia and Tesla? RAD Intel Could Be the Next AI Powerhouse — Just $0.81 a Share

Accredited Investors Can Now Tap Into the $36 Trillion Home Equity Market — Without Buying a Single Property

Post It, Rent It, And Buy It

Liston's business model revolves around an easy-to-remember three-step process. You first post something on Facebook Marketplace for rent, and after someone agrees to rent it on your terms, you buy the item.

"You buy it after you rent it," Liston told the "Koerner Office" podcast.

Liston puts the washing and drying machine rental post in various Facebook groups to boost visibility. This strategy lets Liston get in front of potential customers and secure sales before committing any capital to his business.

He had used this business model for hot tubs, pools, and paddle boards, but washing and drying machines were the biggest hit, and it grew quickly.

"We did four or five installs in the next two weeks," he said on the "Koerner Office" podcast

He got those first installs in November 2023, but momentum grew. He said that he got 17 installs the next month and 14 in January 2024, and the numbers picked up from there. Liston estimated that he had $2,400 in recurring monthly profits within two months of setting up the business.

Trending: 7 Million Gamers Already Trust Gameflip With Their Digital Assets — Now You Can Own a Stake in the Platform

Why This Business Is So Passive

Washing and drying machine rentals are a very passive business, according to Liston. He said on the podcast that he only works five to 10 hours per week. Once he installs a washing or drying machine, he doesn't revisit the site unless the machine has issues or the renter is moving out. He said that he gets two maintenance calls on a busy week.

"It's not super labor intensive," he said. "It stays in their house, so I don't have to worry. It's a very niche rental."

Liston said this business model lets him enjoy monthly recurring revenue and strong demand year-round, while pool and hot tub rentals only did well when the weather was warm. Then, he had to pick up the pool or hot tub rental when the customer no longer needed it. Washing and drying machines are easier to install and forget about for a while.

Scaling A Business With Zero Employees And No Cash

It's hard to find businesses that you can scale with zero employees and no cash, but Liston shared on the podcast how to make it happen.

"This business can be a $500 per month business or a $30,000 per month business," Liston said.

See Also: If there was a new fund backed by Jeff Bezos offering a 7-9% target yield with monthly dividends would you invest in it?

It's cheaper and more convenient than the laundromat. He has gotten $100 tips before.

"You can start this with $0," he said. "There are a lot of ways to get free sets. The turnover for washers and dryers is insane. People are moving. They break. They are getting upgraded."

He then said that he types in the keywords "broken appliances" and "free appliances" to find free washing and drying machines nearby. Liston said that used machines usually pay themselves back within four to five months.

Liston said he has enough money to buy a truck, but he still drives a Toyota Highlander that has 260,000 miles. He put a hitch on the car and then put the washing and drying machines in a small trailer attached to the car.

"I have over 120 sets. This is all I have ever used," he said.

Read Next: Wall Street's $12B Real Estate Manager Is Opening Its Doors to Individual Investors — Without the Crowdfunding Middlemen

Image: Shutterstock