Codie Sanchez Reveals The One Thing Every Successful Person Has In Common: 'Obsession Beats Almost Anything Else'

Small business expert Codie Sanchez has spoken with 10 billionaires and many millionaires, and she recently shared the secret trait that they all have in common.

"Obsession beats almost anything else," she said on TikTok.

Sanchez also said that they are "wildly obsessed, almost to the point of it being uncomfortable." Here's why being obsessed can get you ahead of your competitors.

Obsession Solves Other Weaknesses

Obsessed people constantly take action and think of ways to get ahead in their industries. There isn't a day when they are taking things easy. They fully embrace opportunities, and Sanchez says that this mentality can compensate for other weaknesses.

"If you are obsessed, you will beat someone who is richer than you," she said.

Sanchez also said that being obsessed can help you close the gap if you are squaring off against people who are smarter than you or work harder than you. Obsession can help you solve your weaknesses. For instance, if you don't work hard enough, becoming obsessed with your industry can give you the intrinsic motivation you need to put in the extra hours.

Relentless Action Is A Key Outcome Of Being Obsessed

If you're obsessed with something, Sanchez believes that relentless action will happen naturally. Relentless action is a critical strength that helps obsessed individuals surpass their peers.

"Obsession means that you are thinking nonstop until your relentless action makes it unreasonable for you not to win," Sanchez said.

Anyone can be obsessed for one day, but the few people who can take their obsession into weeks, months, and years have a better shot at achieving significant goals.

"Repetition steers fate," Sanchez said.

Obsession Doesn't Have To Be Permanent

Although being obsessed can move you closer to long-term goals and help you set your sights on more ambitious challenges, you don't have to be obsessed forever. Sanchez points out that some people are obsessed in short bursts instead of throughout their lives.

"You don't even need to be obsessed for a lifetime," she said.

Sanchez then shared the merits of being obsessed for three to five years, saying that you can get a lot done with "absolute dedication." She also mentioned that people who are obsessed for 10 or more years have a shot at becoming billionaires.

Image: Shutterstock