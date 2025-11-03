A Mom Who Is Paying Off Her Mortgage Early By Thrifting At Goodwill Shares How She Did It: 'List As Quickly As You Can'

A mom with three kids has been thrifting at Goodwill and reselling clothing on eBay to pay off her mortgage, and she's right at the finish line. After doing this for eight years, Ashley Nicholes anticipates paying it off by the end of the year, and she provided advice for people who want to resell clothing.

"List as quickly as you can," she said on her YouTube channel.

Nicholes has three kids and does clothing reselling part-time. It's been enough to get the family on the path to a debt-free home. She only does it on weekends, but it is possible to generate a full-time income from this business model.

How Nicholes Finds Clothing To Sell

When Nicholes goes to a Goodwill store, she immediately goes to the fresh racks section to find underpriced clothing. She makes many purchases, looking for $5 clothing that she can sell for $20. Sometimes, she gets higher returns, but her model depends on buying and selling a lot of clothing instead of hitting a home run with a single product. She's also committed to saving as much money as possible.

"I only shop when I have a coupon," Nicholes said.

She also looks for shoes at Goodwill and is familiar with key brands like Saint & Sofia, James Perse, and Kate Spade. During the video, Nicholes also showed viewers how she researches products on eBay before buying them if she wants to confirm if a pair of clothing or shoes is a good deal.

List Items On eBay Quickly

Nicholes buys a lot of clothing and shoes when she visits Goodwill, but her job doesn't end when she gets home. She said that she steams the clothing and quickly lists items on eBay. If you don't list items right away, you risk ending up with an overwhelming pile of clothing and getting discouraged along the way.

"The shortest amount of time from when you get it to when you list it is the highest predictor of your success," she said.

Nicholes made it a point to repeat that statement a second time to ensure the message stuck. She also keeps her eBay listing process nice and simple, embracing a done is better than perfect mentality.

"Once I clean it, I try to photograph it as quickly as possible," she said. "My photography setup is so basic. The best way to take pictures is whatever way will get them done. You really do not have to do the best pictures."

Nicholes uses natural light for her photos instead of a complex setup. She says you don't need a high-quality picture to sell your clothing. Relying on natural light also gives her a tight deadline since she can't take good photos of her clothing at night.

Analyzing Her Earnings

Nicholes wrapped up the video by sharing how much she made on eBay in the previous week. Her total sales came to $1,289, and since she calculates a 55% profit margin, she walked away with a $709 profit.

It all came from buying clothing at Goodwill during the weekends, but she still has to fulfill orders. Nicholes places clothing in bins and tracks which bins contain which clothing. That way, she can easily refer to the correct bin when she makes sales.

A $709 profit over one week translates into $36,868 per year. It's enough income to make a difference with mortgage payments while working part-time, but people who resell clothing full-time can end up with much higher earnings.

Image: Imagn Images