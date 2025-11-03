Would You Ditch Remote Work For A Pay Raise? Two-Thirds Of U.S. Workers Would, Survey Says

Around 66% of U.S. workers would be willing to come back into the office full-time if they were offered higher pay, according to a new survey from staffing agency Robert Half. The data reveals that flexibility alone isn't always enough to keep employees satisfied.

Since the shift to remote work during the pandemic, many employees have come to see hybrid or fully remote setups as the new norm. But findings by Robert Half showed that office-based roles aren't actually dead. Workers might just need the right compensation to make the tradeoff. In the survey, of those open to giving up remote work, a majority said they'd be willing to consider full-time onsite work if they received at least a 10% salary increase.

Don't Miss:

Earn While You Scroll: The Deloitte-Ranked #1 Software Company Growing 32,481% Is Opening Its $0.50/Share Round to Accredited Investors.

The ‘ChatGPT of Marketing' Just Opened a $0.81/Share Round — 10,000+ Investors Are Already In

So as an employer, if you're asking workers to return to the office, you'll need to make it worth their time. That could mean higher pay, better perks or creating an office environment people actually want to work from.

Navigating the Return-to-Office Push

For the first time since the pandemic, the majority of Fortune 100 employees now have a fully in-office policy from their employers, according to a report from real estate company Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.

If you're being asked to return to the office, you'll want to think about what that trade-off really means. Here are a few ways to make sure you're making the best decision for your career and your finances.

Trending: Forget Flipping Houses — This $36 Trillion Asset Class Lets You Invest Without Owning Property

Do the math before you say yes. A raise might sound great, but once you factor in commuting costs, lunches out, childcare and the time you'll lose in traffic, it may not stretch as far as you think. Calculate the real difference before agreeing to give up remote work.

A raise might sound great, but once you factor in commuting costs, lunches out, childcare and the time you'll lose in traffic, it may not stretch as far as you think. Calculate the real difference before agreeing to give up remote work. Negotiate for more than money. If flexibility matters to you, don't be afraid to ask for perks beyond salary, such as hybrid days, flexible hours, or extra PTO. Sometimes those benefits can add more value to your daily life than a small pay bump.

If flexibility matters to you, don't be afraid to ask for perks beyond salary, such as hybrid days, flexible hours, or extra PTO. Sometimes those benefits can add more value to your daily life than a small pay bump. Know your worth. Use Robert Half's Salary Guide to see what professionals in your role are earning. If a company wants you in the office full-time, make sure the offer reflects the extra time and cost on your end.

Use Robert Half's Salary Guide to see what professionals in your role are earning. If a company wants you in the office full-time, make sure the offer reflects the extra time and cost on your end. Be honest about your priorities. If remote work is non-negotiable for you, don't be afraid to say no to a job that doesn't align.

Read Next:

Wall Street's $12B Real Estate Manager Is Opening Its Doors to Individual Investors — Without the Crowdfunding Middlemen

If there was a new fund backed by Jeff Bezos offering a 7-9% target yield with monthly dividends would you invest in it?

Image: Shutterstock