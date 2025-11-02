Dave Ramsey Says We Keep Electing The 'Same Morons' To Congress. If They Worked For You, You'd 'Fire Their Butt' For Incompetence

Personal finance expert Dave Ramsey delivered a sharp critique during a 2022 episode of “The Ramsey Show,” where he slammed Congress for what he called repeated incompetence. While the comments weren’t recent, they feel especially timely as the government shutdown has dragged on for weeks.

Federal Workers Go Unpaid And Food Aid Runs Out

“We all kind of know what to do,” Ramsey said. “We even know what Congress should do, and we keep electing the same morons and sending them up there. Maybe we ought to send some different morons.”

Ramsey added, “If you were running a business and you have people that work for you that were that incompetent, you’d fire their butt.”

The frustrations he voiced echo the current political standoff in Washington. Senate Democrats have blocked a Republican-backed spending bill more than a dozen times, refusing to advance legislation they say lacks key healthcare protections and includes cuts pushed by President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, the federal government has been partially shut down since the beginning of October, and agencies like the U.S. Department of Agriculture say they are about to run out of funds to support programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Ramsey's co-host, Ken Coleman, said that teachers ranked among the top professions for becoming millionaires, not because of high salaries, but because of discipline and intentionality. “Personal finance is 80% behavior and only 20% head knowledge,” Ramsey said.

The shutdown is hitting those same disciplined public servants hard. Air traffic controllers have missed paychecks. SNAP recipients may lose food assistance. American Federation of Government Employees President Everett Kelley urged Congress to pass a stopgap funding bill, saying, “Both political parties have made their point, and still there is no clear end in sight. Put every single federal worker back on the job with full back pay — today.”

Despite bipartisan calls to end the impasse, both sides remain dug in. Republicans like Sen. John Thune (R-SD) say Democrats are holding up relief, while Democrats like Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) argue they're protecting Americans from soaring healthcare costs.

Ramsey's frustration might be three years old, but for many Americans watching their benefits dry up and their paychecks vanish, the sentiment still hits home. The consequences of congressional gridlock are no longer abstract; they show up as missed mortgage payments, empty refrigerators, and mounting anxiety. In that light, Ramsey's call to hold elected officials accountable resonates even more powerfully today.

Image: Shutterstock