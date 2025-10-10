Former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman Backs $5.6M Composite Round: Startup Used By Google And Salesforce Workers Eliminates 85% Of Digital Busywork

Composite, a startup that automates web workflows directly inside browsers, announced on Oct. 1 that it raised $5.6 million in seed funding led by former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman and NFDG co-founder Daniel Gross.

The company says its software, already in use by professionals at Google, Uber (NYSE:UBER), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), and Reddit (NYSE:RDDT), embeds an AI autopilot into existing browsers like Chrome and Edge to eliminate the 85% of the workday college-educated professionals spend on repetitive digital work.

San Francisco-based Composite calls it a way to "liberate professionals from tedious grunt work," predicting and automating tasks without disrupting current systems.

Don't Miss:

Accredited Investors Can Now Tap Into the $36 Trillion Home Equity Market — Without Buying a Single Property

Meet Flippy: The AI Robot Helping Fast Food Brands Cut Tens of Billions in Labor Costs — And You Can Invest Early

Stanford’s Brightest Mind Takes On The Busywork Crisis

Composite co-founder and CEO Yang Fan Yun built the platform after watching talented professionals waste hours on mind-numbing tasks. Yun earned national recognition as New Zealand's top student before graduating from Stanford University with the highest grade point average in its computer science program.

“Composite knows what’s weighing you down and completes them on your behalf – on any website and in any browser,” Yun said in Composite's statement. “We’re not trying to replace Chrome. We’re making the browser you already use infinitely more powerful by predicting and automating your work before you even think to ask.”

Backed by Menlo Ventures and Anthropic's Anthology Fund, the platform serves professionals at hundreds of companies, according to Composite. Workers use the tool to research customers and candidates, migrate data between platforms, update project statuses, and draft emails based on existing documents.

Trending: If there was a new fund backed by Jeff Bezos offering a 7-9% target yield with monthly dividends would you invest in it?

How Composite Differs From AI Browsers Like ChatGPT Agent

Other browsers, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT Agent and Perplexity’s Comet, generate headlines but prove most useful for generic consumer tasks, such as booking flights, rather than handling professional workflows. Composite says it takes a different approach by transforming existing browsers into intelligent partners that understand specific workflows and handle draining tasks.

Current AI browsers force users to leave familiar setups and deliver results isolated from tools like email, Google Docs, and Notion that professionals use daily.

Composite says it launched personalization features that monitor actual work habits, detect rote tasks, and automate their completion. A new Spotlight View eliminates awkward sidebars and lets users keep full screens while Composite handles busywork in the background.

Composite also released its platform on Windows, expanding beyond its Mac-only beta to serve billions more professionals.

See Also: Microsoft's Climate Innovation Fund Just Backed This Farmland Manager — Accredited Investors Can Join the Same Fund

Browser Automation Without Changing Your Setup

Composite's system predicts next moves by detecting specific tasks draining time and automating them instead of bothering users with irrelevant generic prompts, according to its statement.

The company says its platform plugs into Chrome, Edge, and Comet without forcing users to migrate bookmarks, lose extensions, log into everything again, or request IT approval.

The new funding will help the company expand its browser automation capabilities to more professionals seeking to escape the cycle of digital busywork that consumes most of their workday, according to Composite.

Read Next: Have $100k+ to invest? Charlie Munger says that's the toughest milestone — don't stall now. Get matched with a fiduciary advisor and keep building

Image: Shutterstock