Founder Who Had Phone, ID Stolen At Bar Launches Revolutionary Anti-Theft Handbags With Fingerprint Sensors As 4.51M Americans Face Theft Annually

After losing her phone, wallet, and ID to a thief during a night out, entrepreneur Rachel Bloom decided to change how women think about safety and fashion. Her namesake startup has unveiled a first-of-its-kind anti-theft smart handbag collection that blends full-grain leather craftsmanship with biometric fingerprint locks, GPS tracking, and mobile app integration.

The launch arrives at a time when theft continues to affect millions of Americans each year. According to a report by Statista, there were 4.51 million larceny-theft incidents reported across the U.S. in 2023, making it one of the country's most common crimes.

Bloom aims to let consumers feel protected without giving up style. "Whether on a night out in their city or traveling the world, every person deserves to feel safe without sacrificing their personal style," she said in the company's statement.

5 Years Of Testing Leads To Anti-Theft Revolution

Direct-to-consumer startup Rachel Bloom launched on Oct. 1 with its handbags available exclusively at RachelBloom.com.

Besides biometric fingerprint locks and GPS tracking, the collection features distance-triggered alarms, cut-resistant layers, slash-resistant linings, and puncture-proof zippers, according to the statement. The Rachel Bloom mobile app controls every security feature on iOS and Android devices.

“We're not just launching another bag – we're launching a revolution in personal security,” Bloom said. “We want every person to feel empowered, protected, and in control, wherever life takes them.”

Bloom approached technology manufacturers and partnered with Lockus to develop proprietary smart anti-theft technology. The process required over five years of vigorous testing before the final product emerged, according to Rachel Bloom.

10,000 Waitlist Signups Show Market Demand For Secure Handbags

The brand says it has received over 10,000 waitlist signups and inquiries during its beta phase alone. The response proved to the company that it delivers a solution consumers have been waiting for.

“It’s happened to me, it’s happened to my friends, it actually happens all the time,” Bloom said on the company's website. “That’s why I had to build this brand.”

Bloom wrote on the website that she traveled for work across Europe and Asia and kept hearing the same story from friends in London, New York, Tokyo, and Barcelona, Spain. Their wallets vanished, phones disappeared, and bags were taken in crowded streets or during nights out.

The Rachel Bloom line features totes, crossbodies, backpacks, and belt bags made from full-grain pebbled leather, designed to pair security with style. Each bag is offered in black and tan colorways meant to adapt seamlessly from day to night, the company said.

Biometric Technology And GPS Tracking Set New Security Standard

Through the Rachel Bloom app, a soft alarm sounds when a bag moves too far from its owner, a built-in safeguard designed to stop theft before it happens. GPS tracking inside the app shows the bag's live location, giving users constant visibility over where their belongings are.

"Not only do our bags look beautiful, they are full of anti-theft features and built for everyday use," Bloom said on the company's website. "As women, we can finally live our lives knowing our belongings and bags are safe and secure, without compromising style!"

The company calls the line a new standard for handbag safety, combining craftsmanship with personal protection in a way that speaks to women everywhere.

