As China Opens The World's Tallest Bridge, Grant Cardone Asks, 'When's The Last Time America Built Anything Like This?'

China just opened the world's tallest bridge, and it's already sparking debate across U.S. social media. Entrepreneur and investor Grant Cardone joined the conversation, posting on X recently: “When's the last time America built anything like this, much less in 4 years? Tallest bridge in world in China & built in under 48 months.”

China’s Infrastructure Gains Attention

The bridge in question is the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in Guizhou province, which soars roughly 2,050 feet above a river. That's more than twice the height of America's tallest bridge, the Royal Gorge Bridge in Colorado, which stands at 956 feet, according to NBC News. Built in under four years, the Huajiang Bridge also claims the title of the longest bridge in a mountainous region, stretching 4,600 feet.

Besides being an engineering feat, the bridge is meant to reduce travel time across the canyon from two hours to two minutes and boost tourism in one of China's poorest regions. It features a glass elevator to a cafe 2,600 feet above the river, a 1,900-foot-high glass walkway, and even a bungee jump option.

Some Americans saw the recent breakthroughs from China as a wake-up call. For example, an X user pointed to another Chinese invention that made the rounds on social media recently—revolutionary new “bone glue” that can heal fractures—writing, “CHINA invented a new bone glue that repairs bone fractures in just 3 minutes. AMERICA has invented a new way to pay off your pizza in just 4 easy installments.” They’re referring to DoorDash’s announcement earlier this year that it’ll allow customers to split food delivery payments into four interest-free installments.

Cardone’s Broader Critique

Cardone didn't stop with the bridge. Just a day earlier, after a partial collapse of a 20-story public housing building in the Bronx—caused by a boiler room explosion—he criticized what he sees as misplaced priorities in American cities.

“Bronx Building Collapse is proof American cities are unable to finance illegals and also take care of outdated roads, buildings & infrastructure,” he posted.

He added that aging cities face “hundreds of billions of dollars of deferred maintenance” and warned that new regulations are forcing property owners to spend money they don't have. According to him, that could “result in bank failures and wave of failed investments.”

Officials say no one was hurt in the Bronx collapse. New York City Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Kaz Daughtry said the blast likely happened as a worker activated the building's heat system. Despite the massive structural damage, city leaders called it a near-miss.

Nevertheless, the stark contrast between China's ambitious infrastructure projects and America's struggles with basic maintenance continues to fuel conversation online.

