Mark Cuban Says 'It's F-Ed Up Neither Party Wants Healthcare'— Criticizes Dems For Backing Insurers & Republicans For 'Rage Farming About Illegals'

Mark Cuban is tired of the performance — and when it comes to healthcare in America, he's not holding back.

The billionaire entrepreneur and co-founder of Cost Plus Drugs — a company focused on cutting out pharmacy middlemen and lowering prescription drug prices — has spent the past few years criticizing what he sees as a broken, bloated, and profit-driven healthcare system. Whether it's hospital billing practices, insurance lobbying, or a lack of transparency in drug pricing, Cuban has consistently pointed the finger at both political parties and entrenched industry interests.

Don't Miss:

But on Oct. 5, Cuban's frustration spilled over again — this time on X — in direct response to Fox News commentator Tomi Lahre, who posted a statement accusing Democrats of being intentionally vague on immigration-related healthcare funding:

"Democrats INSIST they don't want taxpayers to fund illegal alien healthcare…they just don't want to have a verification process to ensure taxpayers aren't funding illegal alien healthcare. Yeah, we see you."

Lahren also teased a segment discussing the topic on Fox News with other media personalities tagged in the post.

Cuban wasn't having it.

"Stabilizing any human, legal or not, in an ER is not healthcare," he wrote in response. "It's triage, till they can kick them back onto the street."

Trending: Backed by $300M+ in Assets and Microsoft's Climate Fund, Farmland LP Opens Vital Farmland III to Accredited Investors

From there, he turned his focus sharply onto both sides of the aisle:

"What's f***ed up is that neither party wants healthcare," he said. "The Dems want to send more money to insurance companies rather than dealing with the problem of helping patients pay for care. The Reps want to rage farm about illegals for the sole purpose of creating content that the algorithms and their podcasters love."

Cuban made clear that the issue — for him — isn't just about policy; it's about people. He emphasized the downstream risk of ignoring what happens after ER visits, writing, "Zero consideration for what will happen if any human is not able to get stabilized in an ER, and remains sick and/or injured in public."

He ended his post with a sharp nudge toward Washington:

"Have the [Office of Management and Budget] analyze that."

See Also: Many are surprised by Mark Cuban's advice for lotto winners: Cash or annuity?

The remarks reflect a broader frustration Cuban has voiced over the last few years — that politicians are locked in endless partisan cycles while real patients are stuck with inflated costs, denied coverage, or shuffled through a healthcare system that often prioritizes billing codes over actual care.

Through Cost Plus Drugs, Cuban has pushed for fixed pricing and direct-to-consumer models that bypass traditional insurance altogether — a model rooted in transparency and disruption. His latest post reinforces that message: that neither party, as it stands, is truly invested in fixing the system.

Cuban didn't offer a partisan solution. He rarely does. But his message was unmistakable: the political back-and-forth isn't curing anything. It's content. And people are still getting sick.

Read Next: Many are using retirement income calculators to check if they’re on pace — here’s a breakdown on what’s behind this formula.

Image: Shutterstock