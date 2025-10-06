Move A Paddle With Your Mind: Elata Biosciences Launches First Decentralized Pong Game Controlled Entirely By Brainwaves

Elata Biosciences has shattered the boundaries between mind and machine with a demonstration that sounds like science fiction: players controlling the classic Pong game using nothing but their thoughts.

The Singapore-based decentralized autonomous organization just launched its electroencephalogram single-player pong tournament on Oct. 1 at the Token2049 event, where competitors moved paddles across screens without touching a single button.

The breakthrough eliminates every physical input traditionally required for gaming. Players simply focus their minds, and their intentions materialize instantly on screen as paddle movements.

The AI That Reads Your Mind

Elata co-founder Andreas Melhede described this demonstration as more than entertainment. “The future of brain-computer interfaces depends on breaking down data silos and creating shared standards,” Melhede told Benzinga. “By putting our entire [electroencephalogram] platform in the public domain, we’re not just showcasing a game, we’re demonstrating how open, decentralized science can accelerate innovation and make neurotechnology accessible to everyone without compromising people’s personal data.”

Traditional EEG and brain-computer interface gaming have struggled with fragmented datasets and inconsistent standards. A Nature study published in June highlighted how non-invasive EEG signals require extensive user-specific training and depend on isolated datasets, creating barriers for widespread adoption. Elata says its approach directly addresses these limitations through open-source methodology.

The lightweight EEG headset captures natural brain activity as players concentrate on paddle direction, Elata said. Raw brain signals contain significant electrical noise, requiring sophisticated artificial intelligence algorithms to filter unwanted interference and background activity. Elata’s decoding engine analyzes neural data in real-time, interpreting player intentions like moving left, moving right, or maintaining calm emotional states.

Advanced AI Powers Seamless Thought Translation

The technical achievement lies in translating fuzzy brain signals into precise game commands fast enough for lag-free gameplay. Sophisticated algorithms process the filtered neural data instantly, converting thoughts into paddle movements without perceptible delay. According to Elata, this seamless integration represents years of advancement in brain-computer interface technology.

Elata’s demonstration runs on its fully open-source EEG platform, powered by the Elata App Ecosystem. The Pongo game serves as the flagship application, with additional brain-computer interface programs already in development. The Elata Protocol, dubbed the “Internet of Brains,” will support any BCI device through standardized connectivity.

The protocol operates as an app and research economy where usage patterns and community participation determine development priorities. Value flows back to ELTA token holders, creating economic incentives for continued innovation. A right-to-repair philosophy empowers researchers, developers, and hobbyists to modify, build upon, and extend the technology freely, according to Elata.

Why Elata Chose Open-Source Over Patents and Profit

Elata’s open-source approach invites global collaboration on standardizing pipelines, expanding datasets, and iterating on models that function reliably outside laboratory conditions. According to the company, this democratization of neurotechnology could accelerate breakthroughs in brain-computer interfaces across multiple applications beyond gaming.

By removing barriers to data access and encouraging standardization, the company hopes to accelerate adoption beyond gaming. Its mission statement extends to psychiatry and neuroscience, where it says decentralized governance, AI, and cryptography can build privacy-first tools for mental health.

Whether the technology expands to clinical applications or mass-market gaming remains to be seen, but Elata is betting that an open global community of developers, researchers, and hobbyists can advance neurotechnology faster than closed laboratories.

Image: Shutterstock