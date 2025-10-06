Scale AI Co-Founder Alexandr Wang Says Even His $3.2 Billion Success Won't Matter Soon: 'Literally All The Code I've Written Will Be Produced By AI'

Artificial intelligence could soon replace even the work of top programmers, with models able to reproduce everything he has written within the next five years, Scale AI co-founder Alexandr Wang warned.

Wang told "TBPN" podcast hosts John Coogan and Jordi Hays recently that "literally all the code I've written in my life … will be able to have been produced by an AI model." He argued that young people interested in technology should seize the opportunity to master AI tools now.

Vibe Coding Marks A New Era

Wang described the approach as "vibe coding," in which users type instructions and AI generates the software, CNBC reports.

He pointed to apps such as Replit and Cursor as examples already lowering the barrier for beginners. "You just have to figure out how to use the tools maximally," Wang said, comparing the shift to the dawn of personal computing. He highlighted that those who learned first gained long-term advantages.

He added that devoting "10,000 hours playing with the tools" could give teens a significant career edge.

Meta Deal And Scale's Challenges

Wang's position in the industry gives his comments added significance. He built Scale AI into a data-labeling and AI infrastructure company valued at $29 billion.

Forbes estimates his net worth at $3.2 billion. Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) made a minority investment in Scale in June, according to Scale's announcement. As part of the agreement, Wang joined Meta as chief AI officer and remained on Scale's board, while Jason Droege, Scale AI's chief strategy officer, was named interim CEO.

Scale AI dismissed 12 contractors from its "Red Team," citing performance issues, while some affected workers said workloads had slowed, Business Insider reported. Meanwhile, according to TechCrunch, Ruben Mayer, an early Scale employee who joined Meta, left the company after only two months.

Meta has since reorganized its AI efforts under Meta Superintelligence Labs. The unit consists of four groups, including "TBD Labs." Despite restructuring, Meta continues to expand hiring. Most recently, it added Yang Song, formerly with OpenAI, as research principal at Meta Superintelligence Labs to strengthen its research team, Wired reports.

