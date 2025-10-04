Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley To Lead Amazon-Backed Beta Technologies $300M GE Deal And IPO As Military-Trained Electric Aircraft Firm Expands

Beta Technologies, an electric aircraft manufacturer backed by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), on Monday filed for an initial public offering in the U.S. at a moment when Wall Street’s appetite for growth stories has rarely been stronger.

The filing arrives during what analysts describe as one of the most favorable periods for public listings in years, according to Reuters. Easing trade tensions, robust stock markets, and pent-up investor demand have combined to create a window where technology, aerospace, and green energy firms are rushing to market.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) last month announced it is partnering with Beta to co-develop a hybrid electric turbogenerator for defense and civil applications, with GE committing $300 million in equity investment as part of the agreement.

Why Beta Technologies Matters for Electric Aviation Future

Vermont-based Beta designs, manufactures, and sells high-performance electric aircraft, advanced electric propulsion systems, charging systems, and components.

Electric aviation represents a small but developing corner of the transportation industry, Reuters reported. Only a handful of companies are currently developing and testing commercial aircraft powered by electricity.

“Beta’s IPO plays into two narratives that are resonating with investors: the long-term electrification trend and renewed appetite for selective growth stories,” Kat Liu, vice president at IPO research firm IPOX, told Reuters.

The company said in the IPO filing that its ALIA CTOL electric aircraft has completed thousands of flights, covering nearly 83,000 nautical miles across operations in North America and Europe. The aircraft has been deployed by the U.S. military in training missions, and pilots from the Federal Aviation Administration have also flown it, Beta Technologies said in the IPO filing.

How Beta Technologies Achieves 42% Cost Reduction

Beta Technologies said operating costs for its aircraft are 42% lower than conventional planes, citing internal estimates. The company attributes these savings to a streamlined design approach.

“Our aircraft’s design eliminates the need for complex components such as gear boxes, in-flight liquid cooling systems, and thrust vectoring mechanisms,” the company said in the IPO prospectus.

The broader electric vehicle and technology industries have attracted investment and driven growth across automotive and clean-tech sectors for years. Interest across these sectors has varied considerably, with some segments and geographic regions experiencing rapid expansion while others confront challenges related to adoption rates and infrastructure development, according to Reuters.

“Electric aircraft fit into the same sustainability and clean-mobility narrative that has driven interest in electric cars, though aerospace faces far longer certification and commercialization timelines,” Liu told Reuters.

GE Aerospace Partnership Expands Hybrid Electric Development

Beta plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under ticker symbol BETA, with Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs serving as lead underwriters.

The collaboration with GE Aerospace is intended to advance hybrid electric propulsion systems that can meet the demands of both defense and commercial aviation, Beta said.

In its prospectus, the company described the project as a step toward extending aircraft range, increasing payload capacity, and lowering operating costs while strengthening long-term growth prospects.

The filing also showed a net loss of $25.57 per share for the six months ended June 30, wider than a net loss of $19.38 per share during the same period a year earlier. Beta Technologies did not disclose the size or terms of its offering.

Image: Shutterstock