No, LeBron James Isn't Behind the $5 Billion Global League — But His Business Partner Is

A new international basketball league backed by big money is in the works, and it could reshape the global sports business. Investors are reportedly looking to raise $5 billion to launch a competition with both men's and women's teams, and Maverick Carter — longtime business partner of NBA star LeBron James — has been brought in as an adviser. While James himself is not officially involved, the project has already captured the attention of sports fans, athletes, and investors worldwide.

What We Know About the New League

The proposed league would feature six men's and six women's teams competing in eight cities around the world, beginning as early as fall 2026, according to Bloomberg and ESPN. Unlike the NBA, the structure is designed to be global from day one, borrowing from Formula One's rotating international schedule. Teams would spend about two weeks in each host city before moving on to the next stop.

The backers behind the effort include private equity firms, sovereign wealth funds, and high-profile entrepreneurs. Support from investors connects to Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and Macau, according to The Financial Times. Major financial firms UBS and Evercore have also reportedly been tapped to help raise the targeted $5 billion.

Maverick Carter's Role

Carter has played a central role in James' off-court business empire, which includes media production, brand partnerships, and investments. His involvement as an adviser signals that the league's organizers are serious about blending sports and business strategy.

While some early speculation tied James directly to the project, ESPN has clarified that he is not part of the investor group. James has previously expressed interest in NBA ownership after his playing career ends, but for now, his connection to the league appears to be through his close relationship with Carter.

Why the League Could Be Different

This isn't the first time a new basketball league has tried to challenge the NBA, but the scale of investment sets it apart. According to ESPN, players are expected to receive equity stakes in the league — a model similar to what's been used by new ventures in golf and women's basketball. That ownership structure could help attract top international talent, even if NBA stars remain out of reach due to existing contracts and rules that would prevent them from playing in both leagues.

Industry watchers have compared the concept to LIV Golf's disruption of the PGA Tour. With sovereign wealth funds and global investors involved, the league could offer players lucrative opportunities and force existing leagues like the NBA and EuroLeague to rethink their strategies.

What It Means for Investors and Entrepreneurs

For investors, a new league with worldwide reach represents a chance to get in early on a potentially transformative sports property. Global basketball viewership is growing, particularly in Europe and Asia, and new revenue streams could come from broadcasting rights, sponsorships, and live events.

For entrepreneurs, the ripple effects could extend beyond the court. A league that travels the globe creates opportunities in hospitality, technology, media, and even sports betting. Cities selected as hosts could also benefit from tourism and infrastructure spending.

Looking Ahead

The league is still in the planning stages, and major hurdles remain — from player recruitment to competition with existing leagues. But with billions in backing and Maverick Carter's business expertise, the project is being taken seriously across the sports and finance worlds.

If successful, the international league could mark one of the biggest shifts in professional basketball since the NBA-ABA merger in the 1970s — and a potential game-changer for investors looking at the future of global sports.

