Mark Cuban Reacts To The Idea Of The Ellison And Murdoch Families Controlling TikTok's Algorithm. He Warns New Cooks Might Destroy The Soup

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban shared his thoughts recently on the possibility of TikTok’s U.S. operations falling under the control of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Executive Chairman Larry Ellison, Fox (NASDAQ:FOX, FOXA)) CEO Lachlan Murdoch and Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) CEO Michael Dell warning that the platform’s success could unravel if mishandled.

“It’s scary because there was no open auction. There was only a discussion about someone buying TikTok and seeing what happens,” Cuban said on the “The Prof G Markets” podcast.

Cuban Says Success Isn’t Guaranteed

Cuban was responding to reports that President Donald Trump would transfer control of TikTok’s American assets from China’s ByteDance. The plan would give U.S. investors a majority stake, with ByteDance keeping less than 20%, according to Reuters, citing a White House official.

While the deal could put TikTok under a board with cybersecurity credentials, Cuban made it clear he’s skeptical about how it will play out. “When you bring in new cooks, the soup might just get destroyed,” he said.

He emphasized that TikTok’s algorithm is what sets it apart, and warned that even powerful business figures could fumble the handoff. “There’s no assurances that this new version of TikTok, with Larry Ellison, his son David, the Murdochs, whoever it may be, will be successful,” he said. “Kids are very persnickety.”

“We have great American patriots that are buying it,” Trump said recently. “People that love our country and they’re very smart technologically and they will not let anything bad happen to TikTok.”

Algorithm Control Is The Real Power

Cuban argued that what makes TikTok uniquely powerful is its algorithm. “Whoever controls the algorithm controls your thoughts,” he said. He compared social media to a giant force shaping public perception, and warned that putting it in the hands of a few powerful families comes with serious risk.

He also pushed back on the way the deal is being structured, highlighting the lack of transparency and competition in choosing buyers. “It’s scary,” Cuban said.

For now, the deal is still taking shape, but Cuban is already urging caution. He stressed that TikTok's staying power depends not only on ownership structure but also on whether its unique algorithm is protected, its community kept engaged, and its creative culture left intact.

