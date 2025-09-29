Cardone Ventures CEO Brandon Dawson Says Building Elite Business Connections Is Like Cracking an Algorithm

Many business experts talk about building a network and that you are the average of the five people you spend the most time with. Surrounding yourself with superstars is one of the best ways to turn yourself into a superstar, and Cardone Ventures CEO Brandon Dawson knows how to meet them.

Dawson has launched multiple nine-figure businesses, and a large part of his success is due to connecting with the right people.

"You have to take action toward the thing you want to have happen," Dawson said in a "Breakthrough Success" interview, while rejecting the notion of the law of attraction.

He then compared building business connections to cracking an algorithm and shared all of the inputs you need to win.

Start With Your Intention

Building elite business connections starts with having a clear intention. Dawson encourages people to decide what they want and have a clear objective. For instance, if you want to start a nine-figure business, as Dawson has done, it impacts who you would connect with and add to your inner circle.

Dawson said that you shouldn't talk with people who have $3 million businesses if you want to build a $10 million company. He suggested reading books by eight-figure entrepreneurs and focusing on meeting those people.

Having an intention and objective gives you a better idea of who you should meet. Filtering out people who don't fit your criteria makes it easier to develop elite business connections instead of a network that has more quantity than quality.

Act Toward Your Objective

After you have a clear objective, the next step is to act upon it. While reading books is a good starting point, you should check what events and online groups attract the types of people who align with your intention. Surrounding yourself with these types of people will introduce you to new ideas that let you reach your objectives sooner.

"Learn from someone who did it," Dawson said.

Some events draw in high-net-worth business owners, and attending those events can help you build elite business connections. You don't have to go to every single event in your industry. You just have to focus on the ones that bring in the clientele you want in your circle.

However, Dawson warned that you shouldn't blindly listen to someone and take them at their word. Some people pretend to have seven-figure and eight-figure businesses just to get some extra clout. He encouraged people to do their homework to make sure someone is the real deal.

Create Momentum

If you want to build a network of elite business owners, you have to play the part. Dawson advocates for developing yourself, working hard, and not succumbing to distractions. Elite business owners want to see if you are on their level, and if you are, they will want to spend time with you.

"As you take action toward a stated objective, then you create momentum," Dawson said.

Momentum feeds on itself. The more of it you can generate, the more it will compound. Dawson acknowledged that you won't know what you're doing when you are getting started. However, he offered a framework for building on your results after you gain momentum.

"Model, mimic, and master what somebody has already proven works," he said.

If you repeat that cycle long enough, you will eventually master the proven strategies of successful business owners in your industry.

