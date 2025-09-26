A Husband Stopped Sharing His Business Ideas With His Wife After Many Failed Attempts: 'You Have Sold Her A False Dream Too Many Times'

Being an entrepreneur is hard, but it can be more difficult if a spouse is cautious about future projects. A husband recently told Reddit that he doesn't talk with his wife about business projects anymore because she said that "we know none of them work."

While it sounds harsh, some people in the comments agreed with the wife's stance and understood where she was coming from. The husband has launched more than 10 business projects that all went bust.

"You have sold her a false dream too many times," one commenter said.

Don't Miss:

Luckily, the husband said he still loves his wife, and she is just tired of seeing him struggle. Their relationship seems healthy, but what about the husband's entrepreneurial pursuits? Several Redditors shared their thoughts in the comments.

Make Your Fantasy A Reality

The same commenter who critiqued the husband for selling his wife a false dream too many times offered a solution for getting her back on board. Ultimately, it comes down to results. If the husband launches a successful business, it seems like the wife will be supportive of his project.

"She is going to stick with reality, which is only rational," the commenter said. "You need to make your fantasy into reality for her to join in."

A wife responded to the comment, saying that she is in a similar position. She cares about her partner but gets hurt inside each time her partner isn't able to make his dreams come true.

"She probably wants to join you, but by doing the same things over again and not getting anywhere is the definition of insanity," the wife said in the comments. "Also, stop spending 12+ hours per day on the job. That isn't helping your relationship (trust me). You have to work smarter, not harder."

Trending: The ECG Hasn't Changed in 100 Years — This AI Upgrade Could Help Detect Heart Disease Years Earlier

Entrepreneurship Isn't For Everyone

You can make a lot of money as an entrepreneur while embracing a flexible lifestyle, but it's not for everyone. It's normal for entrepreneurs to work throughout the day, but it may take a toll on their relationships.

Some commenters said that the wife has been patient and that it's a bad move for the husband to continue putting in 12-hour days at the potential expense of the relationship.

"I'm with your wife on this," one commenter said. "Entrepreneurship isn't for everyone. Maybe you are the next Ray Kroc, or maybe you should work for someone else. But I understand her fatigue, and although it hurts, it's the truth."

See Also: $100k+ in investable assets? Match with a fiduciary advisor for free to learn how you can maximize your retirement and save on taxes – no cost, no obligation.

Develop Your Projects In Silence

Many Redditors were concerned about the husband overworking himself and not spending enough time with his wife. One commenter agreed with that overall theme while sharing advice on building your projects without talking about them. The commenter started with a gym analogy and connected it to entrepreneurship.

"If you tell people you've started going to the gym, working out, etc., they will tell you good job and you'll get a sense of satisfaction," the commenter said. "The issue is that your brain takes that satisfaction, says I did a good job, and then it demotivates you to actually keep going to the gym."

"I've found this concept affects my entrepreneur projects as well," the commenter continued. "If I tell a bunch of people about it, I can lose interest or maybe don't do the due diligence I should to make sure it's actually a sound idea. It's sometimes good to develop something in silence first before sharing with others."

You don't have to tell people about your goals and projects. However, you shouldn't sacrifice critical relationships for business ideas that may not work.

Read Next: The average American couple has saved this much money for retirement — How do you compare?

Image: Shutterstock