They Called The Salary A 'Mistake': The Shocking Surprise One Job Seeker Faced After 8 Rounds of Interviews

The job interview process can be a marathon for some, but for one Reddit user, it was more like an episode of "Survivor" — a grueling ultramarathon that ended with a stunning betrayal of trust.

The betrayal: After an eight-round interview process, the recruiter told the job seeker that the posted salary was a "mistake." The tale of that $60,000 mistake ignited a firestorm of frustration, condemnation and some compelling speculation on the r/jobhunting subreddit, garnering over 5,800 upvotes and 539 comments from equally weary job seekers.

The Grueling Eight-Stage Ordeal

The job seeker, who shared their experience anonymously, described a “very grueling” eight-stage interview process with a company they chose not to name. The scale was immense: a substantial take-home project, hours of preparation for each stage and multiple 90-minute group interviews.

Around the fourth interview, the company repeatedly indicated it was the “final stage,” only to add another interview days later. In total, they estimated speaking with approximately 30 different people. The final hiring decision also kept getting postponed. Despite the red flags, the candidate hung in. The listed salary range of $110,000 to $150,000 justified the significant investment of time and energy.

But then the truth finally emerged in a phone call with a recruiter. After the candidate had completed every requested task, the recruiter laid out the gut-wrenching reality: there had been a “mistake” in the job posting. The absolute maximum salary for the position was not $150,000, but $90,000.

The news floored the applicant, who possessed all the required and preferred skills. “This number is a joke for my level of experience," they wrote. "I’m genuinely shocked by the audacity."

Scam, Incompetence or Strategy? Redditors Weigh In

The Reddit community was quick to dissect the situation, with comments pointing to several possibilities — some more sinister than others.

The most intriguing but unsettling comment suggested that the “huge take-home project” was merely a scam for free labor. "They might not even actually be hiring," the commenter wrote. "They just got as much of your labor and ideas as they could squeeze out of you for free, then low balled you so they don’t have to bring you on board and actually give you credit for the work." The original poster agreed, noting that the process yielded the employer a "free project proposal and market analysis."

Other commenters expressed deep skepticism that the salary discrepancy was an honest error, proposing it was more akin to a bait-and-switch type tactic. “I have a hard time believing any of these companies these days. Trust is at an all time low,” one user wrote. This sentiment was echoed by others who connected such tactics to the erosion of corporate loyalty.

The community was divided on the appropriate response. Many advised simply walking away, noting that the recruiter’s primary interest was in pleasing the company, not the candidate. Others advocated for a more assertive approach, suggesting the candidate should “drag it out on their end as long as possible to make them waste the maximum of time before you decline.”

But the viral story is more than just a venting session. It’s also a lesson in what to watch for in a competitive job market, starting with the importance of confirming the salary range via email with the recruiter or hiring manager after the first or second interview.

Another tip: Be cautious of take-home projects. Ask about the purpose of the project and how it will be used.

And fortunately for this job seeker, they heeded another key piece of advice: Know your walk-away number. Having a clear understanding of your market value empowers you to decline a salary that doesn’t meet your standards.

Image: Shutterstock