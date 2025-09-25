How To Be Irreplaceable During The AI Boom. Amazon Executive Says To Focus On This One Thing.

Artificial intelligence is replacing a lot of jobs, and that trend may continue. However, there's one trait that can make you irreplaceable during the AI boom.

Amazon Web Services CEO Matt Garman told CNBC in August that soft skills like creativity and adaptability will become more valuable. However, he cited one specific thing to develop in your career.

"It's less about the development of skills and it really is [about] how do you become a critical thinker?" he said. "In some ways, I think that's actually going to be the most important skill going forward."

Don't Miss:

If there was a new fund backed by Jeff Bezos offering a 7-9% target yield with monthly dividends would you invest in it ?

7 Million Gamers Already Trust Gameflip With Their Digital Assets — Now You Can Own a Stake in the Platform

AI Can Perform Administrative Tasks

Entry-level jobs are the most vulnerable to artificial intelligence, since the technology is good at performing administrative tasks. It can automate repetitive processes, such as sending the same outreach email to various individuals.

Some AI tools also act as virtual assistants that can add meetings to your calendar and automate data entry. The less thinking a skill requires, the easier it is for AI to perform it just as effectively as a person.

Some workplace shifts will take a bit to develop, while others are happening right now. Walmart (NYSE: WMT) is using AI bots in its warehouses to speed up production and reduce costs. This setup allows Walmart to grow its sales without increasing its headcount.

Trending: Microsoft's Climate Innovation Fund Just Backed This Farmland Manager — Accredited Investors Can Join the Same Fund

AI Is Only As Good As Its Prompts

Although artificial intelligence can perform various tasks and dig through the web for information, it's only as good as the user who is entering prompts. If you ask better questions, you will get better answers. The same logic applies when you are using AI tools.

You need good critical thinking skills to ask AI the right questions that result in better answers. You also have to navigate various AI tools. While ChatGPT is a good starting point, there is a wide range of AI tools. Only stopping with the basic AI tools can prevent you from discovering AI tools that are more suited for your needs.

See Also: The ECG Hasn't Changed in 100 Years — This AI Upgrade Could Help Detect Heart Disease Years Earlier

How To Develop Critical Thinking

Developing critical thinking skills is one of the best ways to stand out during the AI boom. It starts with asking questions that give you more information. Regularly reading books can also stimulate the mind while allowing you to learn new things. The more you learn, the better chance you have of developing critical thinking skills.

Studying history, seeking to solve challenging problems, and seeking diverse perspectives can also sharpen your critical thinking skills. Your mind is like a muscle, and the more you use it, the better you become.

Critical thinking has always been an important skill. However, AI will make more skills obsolete, but no matter how much technology evolves, critical thinkers will always be in strong demand.

Read Next: $100k+ in investable assets? Match with a fiduciary advisor for free to learn how you can maximize your retirement and save on taxes – no cost, no obligation.

Image: Shutterstock