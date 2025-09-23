Vibranium Labs Raises $4.6M To Fix Vibe Coding Failures With AI Agents After Engineers Admit These Apps 'Are Definitely Going To Break'

A 2 a.m. phone alert disrupting an engineer's sleep has become a symbol of outdated IT incident response, Vibranium Labs co-founder and CEO Sang Lee said.

The startup last Thursday announced $4.6 million in seed funding to scale Vibe AI, a 24/7 incident response platform built to handle those emergencies before humans log in. Vibranium Labs was founded by Lee, Tim Hwang, Charles Kim, and Tanny Kang, who all have backgrounds spanning Google, Amazon Web Services, Workday, Arnold & Porter, and FiscalNote NOTE.

Don't Miss:

CrowdStrike Outage Lessons and the Rise of Vibe Coding

Vibranium Labs' founders told Business Insider that their technology is built to support IT teams during large-scale disruptions, referencing the July 2024 CrowdStrike CRWD outage that disabled millions of computers worldwide.

The New York-based company is offering its Vibe AI platform on a per-usage model and said it is targeting industries including finance, healthcare, defense, retail, and media. Vibe AI acts as the first AI Site Reliability Engineer designed to run around the clock and perform triage.

Hwang and Lee said that demand is rising as more developers turn to vibe coding, where applications are generated from text prompts rather than manually written code.

They cautioned that developers relying on coding assistants often overlook critical details that can later cause outages. "There are a lot of VCs that put a lot of money into vibe coding or coding assistant companies," Hwang told Business Insider. "And this was like the logical next step. These applications are definitely going to break."

Trending: 7 Million Gamers Already Trust Gameflip With Their Digital Assets — Now You Can Own a Stake in the Platform

$4.6 Million War Chest Targets ‘Stressful, Inefficient, and Unsustainable’ IT Response

That backdrop of rising outage risks and new coding methods created momentum for investors to back Vibranium Labs with fresh capital to scale its technology. Calibrate Ventures and Mirae Asset led the funding round, with participation from a16z, Franklin Templeton, Plug and Play, Gaingels, Wildcard Capital, FalconX, and DCG.

The startup plans to deploy the funding toward advancing its product development, growing its technical and sales teams, and strengthening relationships with partners in finance, healthcare, media, e-commerce, and defense sectors.

“Every outage carries hidden costs, lost revenue, shaken confidence, and eroded trust,” Lee said in the funding statement. “For years, incident response has followed the same script.”

Vibranium Labs said its Vibe AI uses advanced artificial intelligence technology to continuously watch systems, categorize problems, and fix IT failures around the clock. The software connects with companies’ current incident management systems and handles overnight problem analysis, gathers information from multiple tools, finds relevant past incidents, and suggests likely solutions before engineers start working.

See Also: Microsoft's Climate Innovation Fund Just Backed This Farmland Manager — Accredited Investors Can Join the Same Fund

Fortune 1000 Companies Cut Response Times by 85% With AI Engineering

Vibranium Labs said it helps clients ranging from rapidly growing software companies to major financial firms and critical infrastructure operators cut their incident resolution time by as much as 85%. The startup serves Fortune 1000 corporations to safeguard revenue streams and maintain customer confidence in today’s always-connected business environment.

AWS selected Vibranium Labs as one of its first agentic AI technology partners, placing it alongside established companies like Salesforce CRM and Splunk in AWS’s new marketplace for AI agent solutions.

“We know that Vibe AI has the potential to change incident management for companies around the globe permanently,” Calibrate Ventures co-founder and Managing Partner Jason Schoettler said in the statement. “At Calibrate, we’re proud to be funding Vibranium Labs, which operates on the bleeding edge of technology, as they scale and grow to supply millions with the outage support they need.”

Read Next: The ECG Hasn't Changed in 100 Years — This AI Upgrade Could Help Detect Heart Disease Years Earlier

Image: Shutterstock