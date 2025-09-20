Forget Perfection, Prioritize Speed: The 'Spray and Pray' Strategy That Finally This Job Seeker Landed An IT Job

In the grueling marathon of a modern job search, conventional wisdom often preaches perfection: spend hours meticulously tailoring your resume for each application, write bespoke cover letters and agonize over hitting every keyword. But for one Reddit user, the breakthrough wasn’t trying harder; it was trying faster.

A viral post on the r/jobsearchhacks subreddit, titled "Got a job, finally! This one tip was a game changer," sparked a conversation that garnered nearly 3,000 upvotes and 150 comments.

The post details a strategy that landed its author an IT job by prioritizing speed over perfection — a "spray and pray" job application approach that challenges the diligent customization ethos.

The Game-Changing Tip: Be First, Not Flawless

The anonymous job seeker's journey turned around with a single piece of advice from a recruiter on the subreddit: companies often shortlist candidates from the first five to 10 resumes they see.

Armed with the insight, they transformed their job application strategy using a variation on former Meta Platforms META COO Sheryl Sandberg's advice of "done is better than perfect," and opted to be speed-centric over quality-focused.

They treated job hunting like a day trader treats the market, refreshing Indeed search pages every few hours. They also applied a strict filter, only considering jobs posted within the last 24 hours. "The middle of the day is too late already," they wrote, advising applicants to start applying early in the morning when HR teams are actively posting new roles.

To maximize speed, they heavily favored LinkedIn’s "Easy Apply" option to cut down on lengthy application processes.

A two-monitor set-up allowed them to keep email on one screen, where they watched for "just posted" alerts like a "hawk,” and cycle through pre-saved job search terms on the other.

Perhaps the most controversial part of their strategy was ditching the sacred art of resume customization. In a follow-up edit, the user wrote, "I did not optimize my resume for every job… I had three sets of resumes. Can’t be wasting time when that job pops up. Then ‘spray and pray.’"

The method — applying broadly and quickly with a few solid resume variants — was the turbocharger that ended their eight-month drought, yielding a new IT role in just three months of using the tactic.

One witty commenter summarized the irony of modern hiring: "Companies: I have a 5-step interview process because we have to pick very carefully… also companies: We just look at the first 5 CVs."

An Insider Confirms The Early Applicant Advantage

The post resonated because it exposed what is perhaps an open secret in the recruiting world: If the first batch of applications provides a handful of qualified people, the search ends there. One of the top comments, from a self-identified former hiring manager, affirmed the strategy.

"100% agreed," they wrote. "Most [applicant tracking] systems work first-in, first-out. When I was a hiring manager, if we got 500 applications, we'd pick around 30 good ones, call the top 10, interview the top 5, and give an offer to 1. The other 470 never even got looked at because we had already found what we needed."

The former manager also backed the poster's approach to resumes, and called the endless tailoring advice "a marketing tactic pushed by AI tool sellers." Their recommendation? "Having 2–3 solid versions of your resume and applying broadly to roles that fit your criteria is the way to go," they wrote.

The takeaway for job seekers: streamline your process. By setting up alerts and being ready to shoot off a few excellent resume templates at a moment's notice, you can angle to get caught in the first batch of applicants — the only batch many hiring managers may ever see.

Image: Shutterstock