Kevin O'Leary Says His $12.9M Trading Card Belongs With Fine Art. To Him, It's 'No Different' From Warhol And Pollock

Kevin O’Leary just dropped nearly $13 million on what some might dismiss as just a trading card. But to him, it’s in the same league as fine art—no different from owning an original Warhol or Pollock.

The investor and television personality known as “Mr. Wonderful” teamed up with two partners last month to buy a one-of-a-kind sports card signed by NBA Hall of Famers Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant for $12.9 million.

O'Leary Calls The Card A Modern Masterpiece

“There’s method to my madness,” O’Leary said in an interview posted to social media recently. “This asset class is actually no different than modern or contemporary art. They have the same growth metrics as if you bought a Warhol back in the ’60s.”

The card—a 2007-08 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Dual Logoman Autographs—features actual jersey patches and autographs from both Jordan and Bryant. It is the only card of its kind.

“That’s the equivalent of buying an original Pollock,” O’Leary said. “I’ll never sell that card.”

O’Leary formed a syndicate with high-end card collector Matt Allen and entrepreneur Paul Warshaw. The trio stayed up through the night of the auction, coordinating bids via Zoom across time zones. Shyne was in Spain, Warshaw in Miami, and O’Leary elsewhere. “We didn’t win that card until 3:30 in the morning,” O’Leary said.

The New King Of Sports Cards

The card now holds the record for the most expensive sports card ever sold at auction, surpassing the $12.6 million paid for a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card in 2022. It is also the second-most valuable sports collectible of all time, behind Babe Ruth‘s 1932 “called shot” jersey, which fetched $24.12 million.

Despite receiving a Professional Sports Authenticator grade of 6, the card’s unique status made its condition secondary. “Grades matter as far as pricing goes for standard-issue cards, but this is a 1-of-1, so the grade is less important,” Heritage Auctions Director of Sports Auctions Chris Ivy told ESPN.

According to Ivy, the card was long viewed by modern collectors as a “holy grail.” Upper Deck’s Exquisite line, once mocked for its high price point, ultimately reshaped the industry by introducing patches and autographs in premium releases.

O’Leary Changed His Mind On Collectibles

O’Leary admitted he was skeptical when first introduced to sports cards. “You guys are paying money for cardboard? That’s ridiculous,” he recalled. But after seeing how much money companies like Fanatics were investing in the space, he started researching.

He found that, like fine art, sports collectibles could generate real long-term returns—but only if the item is unique. “If you bought prints or lesser works, you didn’t do very well,” he said. “But if you bought a piece unique… those appreciated geometrically over time.”

That philosophy guided his decision to partner with Shyne rather than bid against him. “Why compete with the No. 1 guy?” he said. “Why not form a syndicate together?”

The auction took place on what would have been Bryant’s 47th birthday, adding emotional weight to the high-stakes bidding war. Shyne, who has privately spent $4 million on other one-of-one Kobe Logoman cards, also considered this card a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

