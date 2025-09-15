Jason Calacanis Says Amazon Will Replace All Factory Workers And Drivers By 2030. The Idea Of A Human Touching Your Package Will Be 'Insane'

Jason Calacanis believes the future of work is about to look radically different—especially in warehouses and delivery trucks.

Humanoid Robots Will Be As Common As Bicycles

The venture capitalist said on a recent “The Bulwark” podcast with Tim Miller that companies like Amazon AMZN are moving rapidly toward full automation. "Before 2030, you’re going to see Amazon, which has massively invested in [AI], replace all factory workers and all drivers," he said. "It will be 100% robotic, which means all of those workers are going away. Every Amazon worker, all those jobs. UPS [UPS], gone. FedEx [FDX], gone."

He followed up on X, writing, "In 2035 this will not be a controversial take. Hard, soul-crushing labor is going away over the next decade. We will be deep in that transition in 2030, when humanoid robots are as common as bicycles.”

Calacanis sees this shift as positive, arguing that removing humans from physically demanding jobs is progress. But he acknowledges that job displacement is real and coming fast. "Every self-driving car is four full-time jobs," he said on the podcast. "Every humanoid robot in a factory is five jobs, maybe six."

The bigger concern, he added, is how quickly society adapts because the Industrial Revolution happened over 40 years, 50 years. "This one will happen in a decade,” he said. “You should be concerned."

AI Will Transform More Than Manual Labor

The discussion touched on how artificial general intelligence is already reshaping white-collar work. Calacanis said AI will soon double worker productivity every two years, leading to leaner teams. "You just need less lawyers at your company. You need less accountants," he said.

But not everything is doom and gloom. Calacanis said education will be transformed by adaptive AI tutors that personalize learning for kids and adults alike. "The ability to learn anything quickly in an adaptive way is going to change education forever in a very good way if the tools are used well," he said.

Still, Miller pushed back on Calacanis' optimism. He voiced concern about AI replacing the human touch, and raised questions about how people will distinguish truth from misinformation when AI can produce convincing fake content.

Calacanis acknowledged the risks, especially around bias and addiction. He said AI tools are increasingly “sycophantic” and trained to please users, making it easy for people to live inside digital echo chambers.

Whether this vision is exciting or unsettling, Calacanis is confident it’s happening. As he put it, "The idea that when you order something from Amazon, a human would touch it at any point in that supply chain is insane."

Image: Imagn Images