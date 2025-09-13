Dave Ramsey Reveals The Business That's Most Likely To Make You Go Broke

Some business ideas are better than others due to their growth prospects, profit margins, and startup costs. However, there's one business most people should avoid, especially if they don't want to go broke.

Financial personality Dave Ramsey recently revealed the one type of business that gives you the highest chance of going broke. High startup costs and low profit margins are two defining traits of the restaurant industry, the business idea that Ramsey took aim at when going on TikTok.

Don't Make Emotional Business Decisions

After Ramsey makes his bold claim that restaurants are almost guaranteed to make you broke, the TikTok video goes to a written note from a fan who wants to open a restaurant because it's his dream. The aspiring restaurant owner has done zero research and does not have a business plan.

However, it gets worse. The husband wants to sell the family's fully paid-off house, use the proceeds to start the restaurant, and live in an apartment. He also wants his wife to continue working so they can have one steady income while he fully commits to the restaurant.

It's nice to have dreams, but you need sufficient numbers, planning, and ambition to turn a dream into a profitable business. Furthermore, some dreams are more suitable than others from a monetization standpoint. It's hard to make money with a restaurant and keep it open, but some business ideas can produce higher profits with less overhead.

Get Restaurant Experience First

Ramsey said that you need business experience before you start a restaurant, and he also suggested creating a plan. However, Ramsey went even deeper, saying that the husband should get restaurant experience before starting a restaurant.

Just because you enjoy eating at a restaurant doesn't mean you would enjoy running a restaurant. Having some creative ideas for the local restaurant that you visit often doesn't mean you know how to grow and scale your own restaurant.

Ramsey then said that restaurants have the highest rate of failure among small businesses. The deck is stacked against restaurant owners, and people who go into the industry without any awareness of how it works put themselves at a greater disadvantage.

High Turnover Rates Make It Hard To Retain Talented Workers

Restaurants require plenty of employees to keep them operational. You need waiters, chefs, and other individuals. Not only does it take a while to find talented workers, but the restaurant industry usually has a hard time holding on to them.

Ramsey said that the restaurant industry has a 300% turnover rate. That annual turnover rate means that a typical restaurant replaces its entire staff three times per year. By the time an employee finally gets comfortable with working at your restaurant, they may end up with another career opportunity.

Some restaurants become very successful and generate high profits by regularly filling up their locations. However, most restaurants don't make it, and if you go in with no business plan or experience, it likely won't end up well.

Image: Shutterstock