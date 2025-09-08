Ghost Jobs Are On The Rise, This Tech Worker Is Fighting Back

Eric Thompson, a director of engineering at a Virginia-based company, lost his job in late 2024. He did what any job hunter would do and started scouring the web for open positions that matched his skill set and expertise. What he ended up finding was a host of "ghost jobs."

Ghost jobs are the listings a company posts without any real intention of hiring from the ad, Thompson told CNBC. There are a number of reasons a company may do this, from wanting to collect and store resumes for future needs to an effort to prove to investors that they're growing faster than they really are.

Whatever the reasoning, ghost jobs are incredibly frustrating for job hunters who take the time to put together a detailed application only to never hear a peep from the company. They're also on the rise. According to data from the hiring platform Greenhouse, 3 in 5 candidates say they have encountered a ghost job.

Thompson decided to do something about them. He put together a working group whose mission is to promote the Truth in Jobs Advertising and Accountability Act. The piece of legislation would make the practice of ghost job ads federally illegal.

In May, the TJAAA revealed its first proposal. It aims to require all job postings to include things like intended hire and start dates, whether the role is new or backfill, if the position is being offered with preference to internal candidates, and the number of times the position has been posted within the last two years.

The proposed legislation would apply to businesses with 50 or more employees, and would invoke fines of up to $2,500 for each infraction.

Thompson told CNBC that he's currently spending up to 30 hours each week on advocacy efforts and legislation outreach. So far, he's had more than two dozen meetings with congressional staffers on both sides of the aisle. The staffers' responses, he says, have been a bit of a mixed bag.

"We have had a lot of people say, ‘We would support this if it came to the floor. However, we are too busy right now to make this a priority,'" Thompson told CNBC

In response, Thompson and his colleagues in the TJAAA working group have shifted their focus. They're now "driving that grassroots campaign to get people to make it a priority for their legislators to sponsor it to come to the floor," he says.

Thompson and his fellow advocates aren't alone in their efforts to fight back against ghost jobs. New Jersey, Kentucky, and California have all introduced bills that would eliminate HR ghosting and ghost job listings.

However, Thompson says it's essential that laws change at the federal level. State-level legislation won't apply to employers who post listings across several states, or who use third-party services that operate beyond state borders.

Thompson is continuing his advocacy and urges others to get involved, regardless of their current employment status.

"It's a problem a lot of people know about," he told CNBC. "But once people find a job, they forget about it."

Image: Shutterstock