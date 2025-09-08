Amazon And Microsoft Engineers Quit At 23 To Launch AI Startup Bluejay, Raise $4 Million With Y Combinator And Floodgate

At just 23 years old, Rohan Vasishth and Faraz Siddiqi left jobs at Amazon AMZN and Microsoft MSFT to pursue a risky bet.

The bet consisted in launching their own startup from a San Francisco hacker house, only to secure $4 million in seed funding for their company Bluejay, a platform designed to stress-test AI agents before they reach customers, Business Insider reported.

Big Tech Exits Lead to Rapid Fundraise

Vasishth and Siddiqi, both just starting their careers in Big Tech, decided the acceleration of artificial intelligence demanded faster learning than traditional corporate ladders could provide.

"I don't need to stay here for six years to learn about it," Vasishth told Business Insider. "In fact, I will learn about it probably faster by just doing it."

The founders graduated from Y Combinator's accelerator in spring and immediately attracted venture attention. Floodgate led the $4 million round, with participation from Y Combinator, Peak XV, Homebrew, and executives from Hippocratic AI, Deepgram, and PathAI.

Bluejay Wants to Be the Trust Layer For AI Voice Agents

Bluejay describes itself as the world's first quality assurance agency for AI voice agents, offering stress tests that simulate complex customer interactions before businesses deploy their products.

Its platform creates synthetic users that mimic real-world variability, including different accents, languages, emotional tones, background noise, and interruptions, running what would normally be a month of customer conversations in minutes.

The name reflects its purpose, Business Insider said. Just as bluejays call out warnings to others in the wild, the startup continuously "pings" AI agents to reveal flaws before users encounter them.

Bluejay frames its mission in a manifesto as engineering trust into every AI interaction. The company says its approach is built on three principles: simulation as the new standard, safety as a requirement rather than an option, and accountability as the foundation for trust.

According to its manifesto, Bluejay aims to set the gold standard for testing, acting as an independent third-party evaluator that can serve as a "scoreboard" for companies, regulators, and end users

Bluejay also extends beyond testing, according to Y Combinator, offering observability for deployed AI systems through a feature called Skywatch, which monitors how voice agents perform in production environments.

Scrappy Culture, Competition, and Expansion Plans

The company's branding reflects a deliberate effort to appear unconventional in a competitive market. Vasishth told Business Insider that the team graduated Y Combinator wearing bluejay onesies and once handed out flyers outside a conference where a rival company had paid for sponsorship space.

Currently working out of a hacker house alongside their first engineer, the founders plan to use the new funding to hire developers, researchers, and sales staff.

Competition in AI quality assurance is intensifying, with startups such as Braintrust, Arize AI, and Galileo also pursuing opportunities in conversational AI systems, according to Business Insider.

A testimonial on the company's website from a former AssemblyAI executive showcases its value: "Bluejay helped us go from shipping every 2 weeks to almost daily by letting us run complex AI Voice Agent tests with one click."

With new capital and growing demand, Bluejay says its mission is to help businesses deliver reliable AI agent interactions at scale.

Image: Shutterstock